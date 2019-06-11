Kellen Winslow Jr. Trial: After Former NFL Star’s Rape Conviction, Judge Declares Mistrial

A jury was unable to break a deadlock in the Kellen Winslow Jr. trial on Tuesday in San Diego, leading to the judge declaring a mistrial on the remaining eight charges facing the former star a day after he was convicted of raping a 58-year-old woman.

The jury returned three convictions on Monday that could send the former NFL star to prison for up to nine years.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo.com, Winslow will serve eight years behind bars for the forcible rape conviction and six months apiece for the misdemeanor lewd conduct and indecent exposure.

The three convictions will stand despite the mistrial on other charges, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Teri Figueroa. There is a chance the eight other charges the jury could not reach a verdict on will be retried, which would carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

#BREAKING: CA v. Winslow II jury hopelessly DEADLOCKED on remaining 8 charges. Judge Bowman declares a mistrial. #WinslowTrial pic.twitter.com/eWMfzBpHES — Court TV (@CourtTV) June 11, 2019

Winslow was found guilty of raping a homeless woman (Jane Doe No. 2), guilty of indecent exposure (Jane Doe No. 4) and guilty of lewd conduct involving an elderly woman he shared a hot tub with at a health club in 2019 (Jane Doe No. 5).

Jurors found him not guilty of one count of a lewd act.

Jury back in courtroom. Jury foreman says they’re deadlocked. Says they’ve voted multiple times. @CBS8 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) June 11, 2019

Judge Blaine K. Bowman did not immediately accept the deadlock.

“Is it your considered judgement that the jury remains hopelessly deadlocked?” Bowman asked the jury foreman, according to Yahoo.com.

“Yes,” the foreman replied.

Winslow did not testify in the trial, but his defense attorney Marc Carlos questioned the credibility of the women’s claims of sexual assault, arguing the sex with the one-time NFL star consensual.

″(Owens) wants you to forget about the lack of evidence,” Carlos said, according to The Associated Press.

Winslow played for five teams in his NFL career, which ran from 2004-13. But his only Pro Bowl season came with the Cleveland Browns in 2007. He collected 1,106 yards on 82 receptions, and scored five touchdowns that year.

Winslow was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2004 draft out of Miami.

In his NFL career, Winslow caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns. Winslow is the son of Hall of Fame tight end, Kellen Winslow Sr.