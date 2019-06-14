Kevin Durant Championships: How Many Rings Does KD Have?

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has been a part of the group which has become one of the NBA’s most impressive dynasties. While the Warriors have consistently managed to make it to the NBA Finals in recent years, it’s resulted in some of KD’s teammates picking up three rings (as of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.)

But while the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all have three titles, Durant joined up with Golden State after they won their first. Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the Warriors have made the NBA Finals in each of the five seasons, winning the championship that first year, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

As for Durant, he picked up his first title after signing with the Warriors prior to the 2016-17 season. KD and Golden State have been a force in the league together, but how he wound up with the franchise in free agency was a hot-button topic.

Kevin Durant Joins Warriors After Thunder’s Loss to Golden State

Durant’s career began with the Seattle SuperSonics for one year before the team moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder in 2008-09. After KD’s second season with the team, they posted a winning percentage of 54.9 or better in each of the next seven seasons, and the star forward made the All-Star game each year.

Unfortunately, many believe the ending to the 2015-16 season for Durant and Oklahoma City is what ultimately led to him leaving town to join the Warriors. The Thunder went 55-27 that year and advanced to the Western Conference Finals to meet this Curry, Thompson, Green and the Warriors.

After Durant and company grabbed a 3-1 series lead, they dropped the next three games, falling just one victory shy of making the NBA Finals and potentially winning a title. While the Warriors failed to win the championship that year, which would have marked their second straight, it led to the team adding Durant through free agency that next offseason.

With the addition of Durant, the Warriors boasted one of the scariest starting lineups in the NBA and proceeded to win the next two titles.

Kevin Durant’s Playoff Numbers in Two Championship Seasons

The Warriors were loaded with their new-look roster, and Durant was superb in each of his first two seasons with the team. During the 2016-17 season, he averaged 28.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and shot 55.6 percent from the field over 15 playoff games. Durant thrived during the NBA Finals that year against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists over five games.

Durant was even equally as good during Golden State’s championship run in 2017-18. He posted marks of 29.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 21 games as the Warriors went on to defeat the Cavaliers again, this time sweeping them in four games.

