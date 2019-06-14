Did Kevin Durant & Klay Thompson Hint at Return to Warriors?

When Klay Thompson went down with a knee injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, it was hard to believe that the Golden State Warriors could endure another severe injury. Especially after what happened to Kevin Durant just days earlier. But following Durant’s ruptured his Achilles tendon during Game 5, it was revealed shortly after that Thompson is believed to have torn his ACL.

In the story about Thompson’s injury from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, she detailed the scene and the postgame outlook. Many things stood out, but one of which was the fact that Durant reached out through FaceTime in order to talk to Thompson after his knee injury.

While KD was in New York recovering from his own surgery, the small detail which Thompson’s father told Shelburne about Klay and his teammate’s conversation was eye-opening.

“They were encouraging each other to come back strong,” Mychal Thompson said. “They got unfinished business.”

Obviously, the first part is pretty straightforward, but the second is what jumps off the page. Durant, Thompson and the rest of their Warriors teammates have unfinished business, and both players appear to know that’s the case.

Kevin Durant’s Free Agency Outlook

Does Durant’s conversation with Thompson about unfinished business mean he’s a lock to return to the Warriors? Not at all, but it’s hard not to at least believe the chances of it happening are increasingly likely at this point. After his injury, the support from the fanbase and of course his teammates stood out.

Even beyond that, it appears the Warriors are expected to offer both Durant and Thompson max contract extensions this offseason. The report first came from Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s First Take, as he stated the team’s intention is to offer both players full five-year max deals.

“It is my understanding in talking to people with the Warriors organization is that their intention is to continue and offer Kevin Durant a full five-year max contract and to offer Klay a full five-year max contract,” Windhorst said.

Whether or not that plays out remains to be seen, but it’s going to be a hot-button topic for good reason. The Warriors dynasty may be over, or it appears there could be a real chance that it winds up remaining very much alive.

Warriors Owner Says Team Wins Game 6 With Thompson

In the report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne about the scene after Thompson’s injury, one of many additional things which stood out were the comments made by Warriors owner Joe Lacob. After the Game 6 loss, Lacob was obviously concerned and worried about Thompson along with Durant, and he heaped high praise on the team’s starting shooting guard.

Per Shelburne, Lacob stated that if Thompson had stayed healthy, the Warriors would have walked away victorious and forced a Game 7.

“We win that game, in my opinion, if he stays healthy,” Lacob said of Thompson. “He’s fantastic. Unbelievable. I love him.”

That very well may be true, but regardless, the Raptors are now NBA champions. If things play out as planned for the Warriors, though, we may see the dynasty return with a very similar look in the near future.

