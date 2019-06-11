WATCH: Kevin Durant Injured Again, Limps Off Court in Game 5

Kevin Durant looks to have reinjured his calf, as the Warriors superstar limped off the court with medical assistance in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors led 39-34 at the time, as Durant has been taken to the locker room with the help of veteran Andre Iguodala, as well.

He helped spark the early Golden State lead with 11 points. He has had nearly a month off after straining his calf against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.

Here’s video of the injury.

Kevin Durant just re-injured his right calf… pic.twitter.com/z4sjwkFYGS — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 11, 2019

“He’s gonna play tonight,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told NBA TV prior to the game. “There’s not a minutes restriction, it’s gonna be based more on how he’s feeling. He hasn’t played, obviously, in a month. So we’ll see about his conditioning. If he gets tired we’ll take him out, and when he’s ready to go back in we’ll put him back in.”

The Toronto crowd initially roared in approval until Raptors guard Kyle Lowry signaled for them to stop.

Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/UldE49bF22 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

Stay tuned for updates on his status for the rest of Game 5. The Warriors have their backs against the wall down 3-1 versus the Raptors.