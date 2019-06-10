Knicks Acting Like ‘Deal Is Already Done’ to Sign Kevin Durant [Report]

The New York Knicks are apparently feeling pretty good about the upcoming NBA offseason. Specifically, it seems they like their chances at landing one or more of the top potential free agents. While it’s been expected all along that the Knicks would make a big push for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the latest rumblings around the Golden State Warriors star are interesting.

Durant is currently in the midst of fighting to get back on the court after suffering a calf strain two rounds ago and has missed the first four games of the 2019 NBA Finals. His focus surely isn’t on free agency at this point, but according to The Athletic’s Joe Varden, the Knicks are incredibly confident they’ll sign him.

In fact, they’re so confident it’s apparently led to the organization acting as though a deal is already done. In turn, this has reportedly made other free agents upset over the situation.

The smoke around Durant and the Knicks is so thick, sources said, other free agents are upset with how brazen New York has been with its confidence in attracting him — as though a deal is already done. Durant, for what it’s worth, has refuted the last part.

It’s an eye-opening comment, and while Durant has refuted that report (obviously), the situation involving the Warriors star has been interesting, especially as of late.

‘Irritation’ Grew Over Kevin Durant’s Injury?

With the Warriors on the brink of elimination in the NBA Finals and heading on the road for Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors, Durant has been a major storyline. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, “irritation grew” after Golden State’s loss to the Raptors in Game 4, and it had a whole lot to do with the 30-year-old forward.

Amick points out that while other players such as DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney were playing through injuries, many “simply didn’t understand” why Durant wasn’t there. This also came after the star forward was spotted doing on-court work, leading to the hope of him playing in Game 4 increasing.

Knicks’ Free Agency Outlook With Kevin Durant

It’s unknown whether it truly is close to a lock that Durant lands with the Knicks in free agency, but there are obvious reasons to believe things will play out that way. If he were to leave the Warriors, the potential to team up with another star and potentially help the Knicks return to the playoffs and make a title push has to be appealing.

Whether or not Irving is a part of the deal for the Knicks as well remains a question mark, especially considering the rumblings that he has a strong interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets. Regardless of how things play out, the popular belief seems to be that Durant will opt to leave the Warriors in free agency, and the Knicks will likely be the frontrunners to land him.

