Kristaps Porzingis Contract: How Much Will Mavericks Offer Center?

Kristaps Porzingis’ offseason is looking to finally take a turn in the right direction. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Mavericks are getting ready to offer the center a full 5-year, $158 million contract as a restricted free agent.

The free agency period starts June 30, so Charania warns that Dallas will have to wait until then to officially extend the deal to the 7-footer-3 center. Porzingis was set to enter the final year of his 4-year, $18.6 million contract, where he would’ve earned $4,485,665.

The 23-year old has been plagued in 2019 by a season-ending injury and a host of off-the-court issues. He was accused of rape in March and found himself in a fistfight in Latvia in May.

In his final season for the Knicks before being traded to Dallas last midseason, Porzingis averaged 22.7 points and 2.4 blocks per game.

Dallas Mavericks Lineup After Kristaps Porzingis Contract Update

*Notates expected starter

C: Kristaps Porzingis*, Maxi Klieber, Dwight Powell

PF: Dorian Finney-Smith*, Kostas Antetokounmpo

SF: Luka Doncic*, Courtney Lee, Justin Jackson

SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.*, Devin Harris

PG: Jalen Brunson*, Trey Burke, Daryl Macon, J.J. Barea

Technically, Porzingis is considered more of a power forward. However, with the potential mobility issues after tearing his ACL this past season, he might be better served roaming the lane as a shot blocker for the time being.

Outside of Porzingis, Dallas doesn’t have a lot of firepower in their froncourt. Klieber and Finney-Smith are just role players that have been forced into starter’s minutes. They combine for a little over 14 points and nine boards a night. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is barely a fraction of what his brother is at this juncture of his career.

The one pickup in the draft was Nebraska’s Isaiah Roby in the second round at No. 45 overall. He projects to be an elite defender who can switch onto multiple positions, but he is also recovering from injury.

Between Doncic, Hardaway and Brunson, though, Dallas has a very capable backcourt that will give Western Conference foes headaches in the short term. Doncic won Rookie of the Year honors after a 21.2 point, 7.8 rebound and six assist debut. At just 20-years-old, he will only get better.

Hardaway scores in bunches, averaging 18.1 points a game. However, he has inefficient stretches, as he shoots under 40 percent overall and just 34 percent from behind the arc. In addition, he suffered a season-ending lower leg injury that required surgery.

Between Brunson and Burke, the point guard situation is stable, albeit unspectacular. Both are former Naismith winners in college, and combine for over 20 points per game. Burke is more of the scorer at 10.9 points per contest, while Brunson averages more assists at 3.2 per.

With a wonky frontcourt with Porzingis’ uncertain health status, Burke may be the more valuable option right now. Dallas needs its guards and wings to carry a significant load until Porzingis can go back to scoring over 20 a game.

With over $46 million in cap space before this Porzingis deal, the Mavericks may want to find a stretch big man to boost scoring a notch or two.