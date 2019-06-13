Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant Free Agency Pairing Remains Very Possible

Following the injury to Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant earlier this week, a big question mark became how it would impact his free agency outlook. After it was revealed that Durant had ruptured his Achilles and will likely miss the entire 2019-20 season, things got even tougher to gauge. But it appears the interest in KD remains strong, and the same can be said about pairing him with Kyrie Irving.

While Irving opted out of his deal with the Boston Celtics, there’s still a chance he could remain with Brad Stevens’ squad. But the popular belief all along has been that he has interest in either the New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets, and both teams were rumored to have eyes for a KD/Irving duo in free agency.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, it seems Durant’s injury hasn’t swayed either team from their likely push to try to sign both stars.