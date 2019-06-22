Josh Hart Sends Farewell Message to Lakers After Anthony Davis Trade

While we’re a week removed from the Los Angeles Lakers’ blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis, it’s taken some time for a few players to send their final messages. One of which includes Josh Hart, who was included in the deal for Davis after impressing through the start of his young career.

On Saturday, Hart took to Twitter in order to send a farewell message to the Lakers organization, Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson and the many team’s fanbase.

…through all the ups and downs! One of the best fan bases in the league. It was a dream come true to wear the purple and gold! It’s always love on this side 💜💛 but now N.O. “Let’s dance” — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 22, 2019

It’s a strong message from Hart, who interestingly didn’t include general manager Rob Pelinka in the message. Pelinka, who was hired by the Lakers in May of 2017, just over a month before Hart landed with the team in the NBA draft.

