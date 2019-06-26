Lakers Free Agency: Brook Lopez, Carmelo Anthony Part of Team’s Plan B

It appears that D’Angelo Russell isn’t the only former Los Angeles Lakers player the team is targeting in 2019 NBA free agency. Although the Lakers may have their eye on Russell, their plan appears to be taking shape and features an obvious top choice in Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard.

Heavy.com’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reported that while Leonard is the top option, the Lakers are preparing for all scenarios by targeting a few other names as well. One of which is former Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, who’s coming off a strong season playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

“Brook Lopez is a Lakers target this summer. He actually wanted to re-sign with them last season. The Lakers need a big man, but at what price? Lopez raised his value last season while playing with the Bucks.” Robinson told me, via text message.

Beyond that, he proceeded to point out that while Leonard is the focal point if the team fails to sign him, that turning the attention to Lopez and a few other options are on the table.

Lakers Free Agency Plan at Guard, Lopez Connect to Coaching Staff

With Kawhi Leonard being the top option for the Lakers this offseason, they also do have plans A-Z.

One of the next plans could be targeting a second-tier point guard like Darren Collison or Patrick Beverley to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Lopez is an option for the Lakers to balance out their attack with Davis and James.

Lopez would be a good fit in the Lakers’ scheme because he has a good relationship with assistant coach, Jason Kidd, who coached him in Brooklyn. Having played alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, Lopez will have no problem playing with Anthony Davis as a viable option as a high motor in practice pushing The Brow.

Lopez has something similar in Brooklyn with Reggie Evans.

“To be honest with you when I got to Brooklyn; you can even ask Brook this, but I told him: ‘you are going to make the All-Star [team] this year,’” Evans told Scoop B Radio.

“I told him: ‘your toughest opponent is going to be me in practice,’” said Evans.

“Everything worked out in his favor,” said Evans. “Brook is solid. Brook to me he isn’t soft.”

Lakers Targeting Carmelo Anthony & JR Smith

There was plenty of chatter involving Carmelo Anthony and the potential of teaming up with LeBron James last season, but things never played out. According to Robinson, the Lakers are targeting him in free agency and also have their eyes on JR Smith, who’s believed to be on the trade block currently and would likely be bought out following a deal.

Robinson looped Anthony and Smith in as potential secondary options who the Lakers could target with Lopez, should they miss out on signing Leonard. A haul which includes some mixture of Lopez, Collison/Beverley, Anthony and Smith would certainly be interesting.

