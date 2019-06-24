Lonzo Ball Talks ‘Good’ News of Trade From Lakers to Pelicans [WATCH]

Whatever emotions Lonzo Ball is feeling after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans, it doesn’t appear “sad” and/or “disappointed” are among them. While Ball hasn’t said much following the blockbuster deal which brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers, he posted a video on Sunday which grabbed some attention.

As NBA Central revealed, Ball spoke about multiple pieces of “good news” which came recently and cited his trade to New Orleans.

“You probably heard the news, it’s good news in my opinion. ‘Melo had a game today, he did good. Went to big Nick’s house, that was good. I got traded, that was good. And yeah, now we’re going to be taking the show to New Orleans and turning up out there. So until next time, chow.” Ball said while smiling.

Lonzo’s reaction to him getting traded to New Orleans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b9fQoF7HE1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 23, 2019

Obviously, it’s more likely than not that Ball is just taking it all in stride at this point, and we’re also a week removed from when the deal was announced, so he’s probably processed it by now. At the very least, we can confidently state that he’s handled it far better than his father, LaVar Ball has.

LaVar Ball Reacts to Lonzo Ball Being Traded to Pelicans

After the news of the trade had come to light, it wasn’t surprising that one of the first names to come out of the woodworks and sound of on it was LaVar. The outspoken creator of the Big Baller Brand didn’t just rip the Lakers for the deal but proceeded to guarantee they’d never win another title, as ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk revealed.

“I guarantee… it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship. Guarantee it.” LaVar stated.

This was just the start of LaVar’s comments on the deal, as he was then asked whether the Lakers will regret making the trade, which escalated things even more.

“They’re gonna regret it, I’m going to have fun with it. I told y’all it was crashing down, now it’s completely crashed, but at least my son got off the boat before the thing exploded. I gave them a chance. You can rewind it and go back and I said if you get the three Ball brothers, you’re going to survive this. You let them go? It’s going to be a cold day in hell.” Ball said, via Youngmisuk.

While LaVar had no interest in pulling punches, it seems Lonzo was ready and willing to leave town without causing any additional drama with his comments above.

Lonzo Ball Joins Young & Intriguing Pelicans Roster

The Lakers sent Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart with Ball to the Pelicans, while also adding three first-round draft picks, one of which was the No. 4 selection this year. After the Pelicans drafted Duke star Zion Williamson No. 1, they proceeded to pick up Texas center Jaxson Hayes, Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Marcos Louzada Silva from Brazil.

Overall, New Orleans has a strong young core which also includes Jrue Holiday who’ll be a focal point with Zion, Ball and Ingram from day one. While it obviously hurts to lose a star like Davis, the Pelicans did a great job of retooling and setting themselves up to have success in the immediate future.

