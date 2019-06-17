While at times the Los Angeles Lakers point guard position was a bit of a logjam last season with both Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo in the picture, things are different now. With Lonzo being shopped off to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis and the Lakers in need of a true point guard, Rondo could be an ideal fit back in Los Angeles.

He had a tough season last year and missed all but 46 games due to injury. However, Rondo’s impact on the Lakers goes far beyond his on-court contributions and are what makes him such an appealing free agent despite father time catching up to his game.

Lakers Want to Bring Back Rajon Rondo in Free Agency [Report]

Citing his leadership and familiarity with their two stars, the LA Times’ Brad Turner claimed that the Lakers ideally would like to bring Rondo back. Besides playing last year with LeBron, Rondo played with Davis the year before and helped to unlock the most devastating version of Anthony Davis the NBA has seen yet.

More than his familiarity with the star players, Rondo is basically an extra coach at this point in his career. Long lauded for his unrivaled basketball IQ, Rondo has turned into one of the most vocal leaders in the NBA. Often barking out defensive assignments and making important schematic adjustments, Rondo can be seen working both on the court and on the sidelines.

That sort of IQ and leadership doesn’t grow on trees and the Lakers would be wise to keep Rondo around until he retires, even if it means he’s just sitting as the last man off the bench and coaching up/working with the rest of the team.

How Does Rajon Rondo Impact the Salary Cap

Coming off a year where he only played in 46 games and hitting his age 33 season, it shouldn’t cost much to re-sign Rondo. While he made $9 million last season, that was on a one year deal with the understanding that the Lakers were simply trying to fill their roster and save cap space for this offseason. Rondo won’t make anywhere close to $9 million again and could be a big target for the Lakers MLE money or possibly a minimum deal.

All in all, Rondo shouldn’t break the bank for the Lakers to bring back and offers considerably more value than simply his on the court contributions.