LeBron James on Liverpool’s Champions League Title: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

It has been a difficult year for LeBron James, but the Lakers All-Star received a bit of good news with Liverpool winning the Champions League title. James has a small ownership stake in Liverpool that is estimated to be about two percent. After Liverpool’s 1-0 victory to secure the Champions League title, James celebrated on Twitter.

“YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE‼️‼️‼️‼️ #WEARELIVERPOOL❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MEN AND ANYONE THAT HAS ANY AFFILIATION WITH THE CLUB!! @LFC 🏆,” James tweeted.

James posted on social media throughout Liverpool’s match with Tottenham. The NBA star posted a video of one of Liverpool’s goals to his Instagram Story noting that he predicted the score. James also admitted to being a bit nervous with just a 1-0 lead earlier in the match.

“I need one more 🥅 to feel comfortable. TOT keeps getting closer and closer. Hold 💪🏾 Reds @LFC,” James tweeted.

James’ business partner Maverick Carter spoke about James involvement with the club.

“It has been a thrill to watch such a storied club make their way back to the top again and to be a part of it all,” Carter said, per Business Insider. “LeBron likes the fact that he’s diversified in another global sport.”