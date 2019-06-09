Legendary Rapper Calls Out Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has always been one to speak his mind — on and off the football field.

But after some stern comments the former No. 1 overall pick made this week regarding running back Duke Johnson Jr.’s trade request at Cleveland Browns minicamp, a legendary hip-hop artist has taken up some major beef with the QB.

2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke, also known as Luther Campbell, took major issue with the way Mayfield answered questions about Johnson’s request this week.

“It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted,” Mayfield said. “I hope he does his job.” “If someone wants to be here, they’ll be here,” Mayfield added. “You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now … You’re either on this train or you’re not. “I only want to be somewhere I’m wanted,’’ Johnson continued. “At the end of the day, that’s all this is about, being somewhere you’re wanted. In my case, the moment I’m not wanted anymore, I think it’s best that we find a middle ground and we do what’s best for the team. If you don’t want me here, there’s no need to keep me or force me to be here if you don’t want me here.’’

Campbell took to Twitter to call out Mayfield for how he handled the situation, saying it was going to split up the locker room.

Fuck @bakermayfield for saying that dumb s*** about Duke Johnson . I guarantee you you be the one to divide this locker room up you are not in Texas at Cracker Barrel — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) June 5, 2019

“F— Baker Mayfield for saying that dumb s— about Duke Johnson,” Campbell tweeted out on Wednesday. “I guarantee you be the one to divide this locker room up. You are not in Texas at Cracker Barrel.”

He continued the barrage on Baker on Friday.

“Hey @bakermayfield this will be my last tweet to you.

Brett Favre traded

Joe Montana treated.

Peyton Manning traded

Drew Brees traded.

Dan Marino told to go home

Don’t ever turn on your teammates for management you are not exempt”

It should be noted, Manning and Brees were not traded, but signed as free agents with new teams.

It’s a hilariously hot take from Campbell, but it’s not out of the blue. He has a dog in the fight. According to CBS, Luther Campbell is married to Kristin Campbell — the agent for Duke Johnson Jr.

Mayfield has received glowing reviews this offseason for his increased leadership role on the team, including from star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“I know that I’m always going to back him,” Beckham Jr. said. “Right, wrong, indifferent, the whole T.O. joke, ‘that’s my quarterback.’ That’s my guy. Baker was a friend, a brother to me before I got on this team. And now, for him to be my quarterback, I’m always going to back him.

Duke Johnson Jr. Stands By Trade Request

Johnson — a third down specialist for the Browns — requested a trade after Kareem Hunt was picked up in the offseason, seeing his role in the offensive shrinking to an insignificant size.

His numbers dipped last season, partly due the emergence of Nick Chubb and having offensive play callers shuffled midseason.

Johnson, who also spent some time lining up in the slot, had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns last season. While he does most of his damage in the passing game, Johnson added 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground. His number of carries and catches were career lows.

When asked by the media about his trade request at minicamp, the fifth-year back maintained his position that he wants out of Cleveland.

“At the end of the day, I understand the nature of the business,” Johnson said. “I understand (general manager) John Dorsey’s job and that’s to do what’s best for the team. If that’s getting rid of me for a bigger piece or a better piece, I’m OK with it.”

Mayfield and the Browns have some time off before assembling in late July for minicamp. Johnson is expected to be with the team, as head coach Freddie Kitchens has maintained he will have a role in the offense.