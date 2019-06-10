Malcolm Jenkins Expected to Skip Eagles Mandatory Minicamp

Malcolm Jenkins feels like he’s a Top 5 safety, and he wants to be paid as such. The veteran safety will reportedly not attend Eagles mandatory minicamp Tuesday. Jenkins has been fighting a very public battle with the team over his contract.

According to 94 WIP’s Howard Eskin, Jenkins will be a no-show when camp opens tomorrow.

The #eagles open the mandatory mini camp but don’t expect S Malcolm Jenkins to be coming in. Still hearing he wants a hefty raise to his deal. Can’t see why the team will go there after signing Carson Wentz. Whatever $ is left in the cap , they can roll into next season. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) June 10, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter hinted at the same outcome when he was asked about Jenkins’ situation last week.

“I just think that’s an unsettled, an unresolved contractual situation. I don’t think that surprises anybody in the Philadelphia area,” Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic’s Marc Farzetta. “I think the Eagles organization is not surprised by this. I think they know this is going to be an issue that will carry into and beyond next week. And I personally, my own sense is, reading between the lines, I don’t believe Jenkins will be there [at mandatory minicamp].”

Last week, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he expected to see the safety there.

“I fully expect everybody will be here next week,” Pederson told reporters. “It’s the first mandatory portion of the offseason, so as a head coach I’d expect that they’d all be here.”

Jenkins wants a pay raise, plain and simple. He is currently the ninth-highest paid safety in the NFL, with an average annual salary hovering at $8.75 million. Jenkins also restructured his contract last year in an effort to help the Eagles free up money to add new weapons and created an additional six million dollars in 2018 cap space. He is owed $11.387 million in 2019 and $10.887 million in 2020 before the contract prorates.

Source: the Eagles reworked the contract of S Malcolm Jenkins, creating $6.148M in 2018 cap space. Jenkins earns the same amount of money, the team gets some cap flexibility. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2018

Has Jenkins outperformed his contract? It sure seems like he can state that case. Since 2014, he has played in more games (80 total games) than all the players making more money than him, including Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins, Earl Thomas, Reshad Jones, LaMarcus Joyner, Harrison Smith, Devin McCourty and Adrian Amos. Jenkins also has three Pro Bowls to his name during that span, putting him only one behind the top guy on that list.

If you’re looking for a few reasons #Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins may be seeking a new contract: pic.twitter.com/FumN2zG51f — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) June 4, 2019

It should be noted that the 31-year-old has seen virtually no drop-off in his play. Jenkins suited up for all 16 regular-season games in 2018 and his 97 total tackles were the second-highest mark of his career. In addition, Jenkins’ 10 total tackles in the playoff loss to New Orleans led the entire team. He was also a force to be reckoned with in stopping the run.

Malcolm Jenkins tied for third among the league's safeties with 19 stops in run defense pic.twitter.com/XKLmzz8q70 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 12, 2019

That’s production at any age, not to mention the leadership he brings on and off the field. Jenkins is the most respected man on the Eagles’ defense, providing unmatched leadership in the secondary and mentoring a promising young crop of cornerbacks and safeties. The intangibles he brings are immeasurable and were on full display when the defensive backs took a recent trip to party in New York.

“Malcolm, he’s more of a vocal guy. He gets things done. When he talks, I listen,” defensive end Fletcher Cox told Philly Voice. “When I talk, he listens. The thing I’ve learned from Malcolm is being a leader is not just about all rah-rah. It’s not just being about the oldest person on the defense. Being a leader is going out, getting your job done and holding each other accountable.”

With Carson Wentz locked up to a four-year contract extension, the franchise is trending up. They need to do right by their elder statesman, a stand-up guy and an unquestioned leader who serves as a vocal supporter of both the organization and the community.

