Saints’ Michael Thomas Jokes With Former NFL Star About New Contract

Michael Thomas has put himself in a position to get a huge payday from the Saints.

When he does, former NFL star Chad Johnson expects a meal — or two.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that the Saints are “comfortable” making Thomas, 26, the highest-paid wide receiver in the game. Russini added that the deal could be done before training camp, setting the new bar for wide receiver contracts in the NFL.

Contract extension negotiations between New Orleans and WR Michael Thomas are progressing. Sources say Saints are comfortable making him the highest paid receiver in the game. #Saints — Dianna (@diannaESPN) June 18, 2019

Johnson told Thomas, “McDonald’s on you once your deal is done, congrats ahead of time.”

The Saints’ star tweeted in response, “has to be McDonald’s breakfast tho.” He’ll be able to buy quite a bit off the Dollar Menu with his new contract.

😂😂 has to be McDonald’s breakfast tho. https://t.co/O9mlrx2AUS — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 18, 2019

Johnson made six Pro Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro with the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career, also playing with the New England Patriots.

Johnson can probably get his own McDonald’s. Celebritynetworth.com estimates his net worth at $5 million.

Johnson has done his best to stay relevant since retiring from the NFL in 2012. He’s been on reality shows, rode a bull and even played with the Fundidores Monterrey the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional.

Mike Thomas Could Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Wide Receiver

Currently, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has the highest average salary at $18 million per year, and also collected the largest guarantee ($65 million). The Giants inked Beckham to that deal last year before shipping him off to Cleveland.

Behind him are Antonio Brown ($16,708,333 annual salary), Mike Evans ($16,500,00) and DeAndre Hopkins ($16, 200,000).

Thomas’ base salary will be just over $1 million this season, according to Over The Cap. It’s the first year that he’ll make over the $1 million mark in annual salary.

Thomas was taken in the second round by the Saints in 2016. He’s made the Pro Bowl twice and has 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

Pro Football Talk reported Monday that the sides had made progress in their conversations.

“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said via Mad Dog Radio. “Look, we love what Mike’s done for us. He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him as a Saint for a longtime as well.”