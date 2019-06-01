Mo Salah’s Wife, Magi & Daughter, Makka, Steal Show Again

Mo Salah once again won a share of the Golden Boot and it was his wife, Magi Salah, along with their daughter, Makka, that stole the show. Fans may remember that Makka scored an impromptu goal after her dad was honored with the award in 2018. Here is a look at Makka scoring a goal last year.



Makka continued her streak after Liverpool’s final EPL match of the 2019 season and once again scored a goal.



Mo’s daughter stood by his side as he carried the Golden Boot trophy, but as the Liverpool striker walked towards the tunnel his daughter went back on the field. Makka found the soccer ball and kicked it in the net as the crowd cheered on the youngest member of the Salah family. Magi also made an appearance by hugging Mo as he walked off the field. Mo’s wife also came onto the field after he won the award in 2018.

The couple got married in 2013. While Magi is a fixture at Liverpool games, she prefers to keep a low profile away from the spotlight. According to Tribuna, their daughter Makka was named after the Muslim Holy City, and the site of the first revelation of the Quaran.

Mo posted a photo with his daughter on Instagram. The soccer star joked that he was telling his daughter we have a “new” trophy.

“Yes, I know we have one at home. This is a new one,” Mo noted on Instagram.

Mo Salah Has Been Advocating for Women’s Rights

Magi and Makka are two of the special women in Mo’s life. The Liverpool star is doing his part to ensure that they find themselves in a world that embraces equality. Mo was asked by Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks about the issue he is most passionate about.

“I think women’s rights, that’s the most important thing,” Mo told Bleacher Report. “I think something we need to change in the Middle East more. I am not saying we are treating women in a bad way. What I am saying is we have the flexibility to do much better. It is something in our hands and our minds.”

The Liverpool Striker Noted That Supporting Women Is “Not Optional”

It has been a consistent theme for the Liverpool striker. Mo also spoke about it in a feature with Time after he was named one of The 100 Most Influential People.

“I think we need to change the way we treat women in our culture,” Mo noted to Time. “It’s not optional. I support the woman more than I did before, because I feel like she deserves more than what they give her now, at the moment.”

