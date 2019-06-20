NBA Draft Green Room Invites: Which Players Are in Attendance?

Last Thursday, the 2018-19 NBA season concluded with the Raptors taking Game 6 of the Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Just a week later, the rest of the league is moving forward with its collective eyes towards next year, starting with the NBA Draft (7 p.m. EST, ESPN).

23 prospects have been invited to attend at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the list grew from nine initially to 20 over the past week. The additional three came later in the week with USC’s Kevin Porter Jr. and Georgia’s Nic Claxton, and FSU’s Mfiondu Kabengele.

All of these prospects will be waiting in the “Green Room,” which is a staging area in front of the NBA draft podium where players, families and agents will wait to hear Adam Silver call their names.

Here’s the complete list of players:

Zion Williamson, Duke

Ja Morant, Murray State

R.J. Barrett, Duke

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Cam Reddish, Duke

Coby White, North Carolina

Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges

Nassir Little, North Carolina

Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Romeo Langford, Indiana

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Goga Bitadze, Mega Bemax

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

Bol Bol, Oregon

Kevin Porter Jr., USC

Nic Claxton, Georgia

Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU

Quick Facts & Superlatives on Players Invited

Led by Duke’s trio of Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, the ACC is the most represented conference with eight invitations. Kentucky also has three former players expected in Brooklyn between PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro.

As Givony writes, this draft has a real international flavor to it, as well.

Seven of the players invited to the green room were born outside of the United States, believed to be the second-highest number behind the 2016 NBA draft, which had eight such invites and eventually broke the all-time record with 26 total international players drafted in both rounds.

Only two players actually affiliate internationally between 6-foot-11 Georgian center Goga Bitadze and 6-foot-9 forward Sekou Doumbouya of Guinea. The former played for Mega Bemax in Serbia, while the latter competed for the Limoges club in France.

The tallest prospect is Bol Bol at 7-foot-2. His father is former NBA center Manute Bol, who stood 7-foot-7 for the Washington Bullets, 76ers, Heat and Warriors. The shortest prospect is Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland at 6-foot-2, while Ja Morant is just an inch more.

According to our own Jonathan Adams, this is where each of the Green Room attendees will be going.