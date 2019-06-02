Why Are PGA Golfers Wearing Yellow Ribbons at the Memorial Tournament Today?

Many fans are wondering why PGA golfers, including Tiger Woods, are wearing yellow ribbons today during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. The ribbons are part of the “Play Yellow” campaign to coincide with the Memorial Tournament’s efforts to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The organizers chose the color yellow because Jack Nicklaus often wore the color during the final round of tournaments, per the Memorial Tournament.

The “Play Yellow” theme is inspired by the yellow shirts that Nicklaus often wore in the final round of tournaments in honor of Craig Smith, the son of a close friend who was fighting bone cancer. Craig died in 1971 at the age of 13. In the final round of the 1986 Masters, the Golden Bear wore a yellow shirt to again honor Craig, and he went on to win his sixth green jacket.

The Play Yellow campaign is aiming to raise $100 million over the next five years. It is not just the players who are supporting the cause, but fans were also encouraged to wear the color on Sunday. Fans in attendance could donate at the concession stands, but you can also visit playyellow.org to make a donation.

Jack & Barbara Nicklaus Have Been Very Involved in Raising Money for Children’s Hospitals

The legendary golfer along with his wife Barbara Nicklaus have been very involved in raising money for children’s hospitals over the years. Nicklaus’ wife spoke about their excitement for the Play Yellow campaign.

“Jack and I are so excited about the Play Yellow campaign,” Barbara Nicklaus told NBC 4 Columbus. “We announced it at the TPC Championship this year. Partnering our foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, and the PGA Tour on a Play Yellow campaign– it’s very personal for Jack and me, and we’re really thrilled about it. It’s a very personal thing. We’re just so thrilled. And hopefully we’re having Sunday Day on Play Yellow Day on Sunday. I hope I’ll see a lot of yellow out here on Sunday and raise lots of money for Children’s Miracle Network.”

The Children’s Miracle Network described the couple’s support for the hospitals.

Barbara and Jack Nicklaus have established a lifelong commitment to saving the lives of children by supporting children’s hospitals. Their personal efforts have made enormous impact on hospitals in Central Ohio and South Florida. Both Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and Nicklaus Children’s in Miami, Florida are forever improved as a result of their efforts.

It is not the first time PGA golfers have worn yellow ribbons. Jon Rahm is known for wearing a yellow ribbon to honor former Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena who was tragically murdered.