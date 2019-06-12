Sixers to Play Christmas Day Game at Home in 2019-20 [Report]

While the 2018-19 NBA season is on the verge of wrapping up, it appears details for next year are beginning to emerge. As the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors gear up for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, a small piece of the 2019-20 NBA schedule has come to light. But it’s an interesting one which will surely make Philadelphia 76ers fans happy.

According to Jon Johnson of Sports Radio WIP, the Sixers will be featured once again on the Christmas Day slate next season. But this time, they’ll be hosting a home game.

Per source: Sixers. Christmas. Wells Fargo Center. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) June 12, 2019

This is exciting news, but not overly surprising as the Sixers have emerged as one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA. Behind the likes of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, along with the potential re-signing of Jimmy Butler and/or Tobias Harris, there’ll be plenty of storylines in Philly next season.

Sixers’ Previous Recent Christmas Day Matchups

While it won’t be revealed in the immediate future who the Sixers could face on Christmas Day, the Boston Celtics are always a popular choice. The two teams not only met on opening night of the 2018-19 season, a game which the Celtics won 105-87, but they also met in Boston on Christmas last year.

Philly fell to Brad Stevens’ squad in a tough overtime game on the holiday in 2018 by a score of 121-114. Both games came prior to the team acquiring Harris via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. During the Christmas loss just months ago, Joel Embiid posted a strong stat line of 34 points with 16 rebounds and two blocks while Jimmy Butler tacked on 24 points and Ben Simmons had a near-triple-double.

