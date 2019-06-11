WATCH: Antonio Brown Showing off at Raiders Minicamp

This may come as a surprise to some, but Antonio Brown is good. The new star wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders has a laundry list of accomplishments and a treasure chest full of skills. Well, it hasn’t taken Brown long to show off those skills in Oakland. With mandatory minicamps starting on Tuesday, Brown has already begun to show off why the Raiders made him the second highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Antonio Brown at work pic.twitter.com/2eLKI6j6UY — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) June 11, 2019

Typical of Antonio Brown in even most routine drills. Carry it to extreme. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/etHEj60wB8 — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) June 11, 2019

Same route, same result…Brown simply runs by Curtis Riley and Carr lofts a pretty deep ball to him. #DCToABForTD https://t.co/z9x2J6i09e — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) June 11, 2019

Poor Curtis Riley has no chance against the four-time first team all-pro. There probably isn’t anybody on the Raiders roster that does stand a chance against Brown. Quarterback Derek Carr and Brown seem to be building a quick connection which could mean big things for the Raiders offense in 2019. Brown’s fluidity as a route runner and his quickness makes him one of the hardest players to guard in the NFL. That’s not even mentioning how good his hands are. Brown only dropped three passes in 2018. That’s less than Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.

Brown seems to be all-in on the Raiders and that’s great news for Derek Carr who has never had a receiver as good as Brown. Even though Brown is one of the best in the game, he’s continuing to try and better himself. He was recently seen at the Raiders facilities with the greatest wide receiver of all time and former Raider, Jerry Rice.

Brown has a long way to go to pass up any of Rice’s records, but it safe to assume that the Raiders will be happy if he even gets close to touching any of those records.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Not all About Brown

There are few other offensive players that have made some plays during Tuesday’s practice. The Raiders are hoping fifth-round pick Hunter Renfrow can emerge as a solid slot option for Derek Carr.

Coaches excited about Renfrow’s daily improvement pic.twitter.com/Q95tVgLd0M — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 11, 2019

If Renfrow can develop into a consistent backup option for Carr, he’ll be a huge steal. Tight end Darren Waller has also been making a strong case to replace Jared Cook as the starter. “Since he’s been here, he’s been one of our most impressive players,” said coach Jon Gruden to the media before Tuesday’s practice. Waller’s development could mean big things for the offense as Carr is already loaded with weapons to throw to, including his new running back Josh Jacobs who is a serious threat out of the backfield. Gruden has been hyping Waller up for a while and so far he’s lived up to the expectations.

“Every single day of the week, just being here reminds me that this is a great opportunity for me & also a chance for me to be a great part of the team as well & to always keep them on my mind.” Darren Waller is clean, clear-minded & ready to contribute. https://t.co/QfF3JFPxr2 — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) June 11, 2019

Tight end Darren Waller (83) will be given chance to fill Jared Cook role come training camp. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/tYZcDgpGH6 — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) June 11, 2019

Waller has faced issues in the past. He saw suspensions in 2016 and 2017 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. That has likely been what’s hurt his development into a solid contributor for a team. Waller said to the media that his big focus this offseason is “staying clean.” If he can do that, he could develop into a solid player for the Raiders for years to come.

READ NEXT: Coach Jon Gruden Addresses Richie Incognito Signing

