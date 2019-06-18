Randall Cobb: Can’t Compare Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott

Randall Cobb spent his first eight years in the NFL catching balls from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

He’ll spend at least the next year hauling in passes from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

As far as comparisons go, Cobb is stopping there.

When asked if compares his former quarterback with his current one on Dennis and Cowlishaw show on ESPN Dallas 103.3, the Cowboys’ new receiver was firm with his response.

“No. That’s not what I do,” Cobb said. “There’s different types of players and different things that people do. It’s like comparing receivers. You can look at the stats all you want, but the way they run the routes are differently. I’m just trying to get on page with him and continue to grow.”

While he won’t compare Prescott to Rodgers, he still had plenty of good things to say about his new QB on the radio show.

“What I love about him is his competitive nature,” Cobb said. “He’s definitely a competitor the way he comes out here and competes in practice every day. He’s in tune with the offense, he knows exactly what he wants to get to, he knows the checks that he needs to make. The protection adjustments, he does a great job with that and just making sure that we’re on page with whatever check he makes at receiver. He does a great job signaling that to us and he’s made some great throws and me and him are continuing to build our chemistry.”

Cobb — who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round and spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise — agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys in the offseason.

Cobb Impressive So Far With Dallas Cowboys

He had an impressive minicamp hauling in passes from Prescott and looks to be fitting in nicely with his new squad.

Cobb will likely be primarily out of the slot, but could be used all over the field.

“Let him do everything,” Prescott told USA Today. “He’s got film of doing all those things and doing all those things really well. If we’re not utilizing all his athleticism and all his versatility, we’re cheating him as a player and not getting everything we want as an offense.”

Follow the Heavy Dallas Cowboys page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cobb, 28, ranks sixth in Packers franchise history with 470 receptions, and 11th in both receiving yards (5,524) and receiving touchdowns (41).

His a career-year came in 2014, a Pro Bowl campaign where he recorded 1,287 yards and 12 TDs. He’s declined in production since.

When asked about his dwindling numbers on the radio, Cobb noted his injury history. A hamstring ailment kept him out nine games last season and he hasn’t played a full 16 game season since 2015.

“I only played in nine games last year so obviously my numbers aren’t going to be comparable to years before,” Cobb said. “I was used a little bit differently than I had been early in my career. It’s a lot of things that you can factor in, but at the end of the day, the only thing you can look at are the numbers and the numbers aren’t what I would like to see and the numbers aren’t comparable to somebody you would consider a top slot receiver in the league or top whatever in the league. I’m excited to be here and hopefully be able to play 16 games and prove myself.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys Lineman Shares Hilarious Video While Stuck In Elevator [WATCH]