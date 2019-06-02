Red Sox vs. Yankees Sunday Night Baseball Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The New York Yankees try to complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

Sunday, June 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Coverage: ESPN

19°

Partly cloudy with thunderstorms

Winds from the WNW 5 km/h

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

Boston Red Sox (-119) vs. New York Yankees

Over/Under: 10 at -110

Sanchez Powers Yankees on Saturday

A 5th of Kraken. pic.twitter.com/uVNXxPsCAW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 2, 2019

The Yankees led the Red Sox by 9.5 games in the American League East after Gary Sanchez hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the fifth off Rick Porcello in last night’s 5-3 win.

The home run helped the Yankees win their fifth straight game and improve to 15-3 in their last 18. Sanchez has home runs in six of his last nine games and he has 12 home runs in his last 26 games.

The Red Sox have now lost four in a row and they’re 2-6 in their last eight games after getting within three games of first place in the division on May 13.

Pitching Matchup:

David Price (2-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.03 WHIP) vs. CC Sabathia (3-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP)

David Price is 1-0 with a 1.53 ERA in his last four starts after throwing six innings of three-hit ball against the Indians last Tuesday, issuing one walk with six strikeouts to get a no-decision in a 7-5 loss.

Price was 0-3 with a 10.34 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP in four starts against the Yankees last season and Gary Sanchez hit two home runs off him and is 7-for-14 with six home runs and 12 RBI in his career against him.

The left-hander is 15-14 with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in 42 career appearances (41 starts) against the Yankees, including 2-7 with a 7.71 ERA in 11 starts against them since joining the Red Sox.

CC Sabathia is returning from a brief stint on the injured list due to right knee inflammation he’s one victory away from becoming the 48th pitcher in MLB history to reach 250 career wins.

Sabathia last pitched on May 22 against the Orioles, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits (two home runs) and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings in a 7-5 win.

The left-hander is 18-13 with a 4.14 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in 42 career starts against the Red Sox and he’s 6-0 with a 2.09 ERA over his last eight starts against them.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Trends and Prediction

The Under is:

5-0-1 in Boston’s last six road games

6-0 in Price’s last six starts against a team with a winning record

8-3-1 in Price’s last 12 starts overall

5-2-1 in Price’s last eight road starts

8-2 in New York’s last 10 home games against a team with a losing road record

13-3 in Sabathia’s last 16 starts with 10 or more days of rest

34-16-3 in Sabathia’s last 53 home starts

11-0 in Sabathia’s last 11 home starts against the Red Sox

5-0 in the last five meetings in New York

The Yankees have owned David Price as of late but this is a very high total. Price has a .273 Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) and an excellent 3.25 Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP), both starters have a Batting Average on Balls In Play (BABIP) under .278 and opponents are hitting under .223 against them.

Pick: Under 10

READ NEXT: Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Game 2 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick