What Is ‘P’ on Rickie Fowler’s Hat? Golfer Reps Longtime Sponsor

While PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler has a number of interesting sponsors and endorsement deals, one which has consistently stood out through the years is with popular sports brand Puma. Since Fowler turned pro, he’s been sponsored by Puma and the two sides have put their heads together to create some unique and attention-grabbing gear.

During round three of the 2019 U.S. Open, Fowler sported a hat which has become popular throughout the current PGA Tour season, which has just a ‘P’ on the front.

The ‘P,’ of course, stands for Puma, and is one of the multiple hats he’s debuted from his golf line recently. Fowler and Puma have come together to do a number of unique things while creating hats and other gear. The pairing has even made hats out of recycled fabrics, which he showed on Instagram.

Rickie Fowler’s Puma Sponsorship

As Tom Bassam of Sport Pro Media revealed, Fowler has been with Puma while wearing their apparel, accessories and footwear since he turned pro in 2009. Bob Philion, president of Puma North America and Cobra Puma Golf offered high praise for Fowler during an interview previously, praising his abilities as an ambassador.

“Since turning professional, Rickie has been an exemplary ambassador for not only the Cobra and Puma brands, but also for the game of golf, as a whole,” said Bob Philion, president of Puma North America and Cobra Puma Golf. “He’s a tremendous role model for the next generation of golfers and his fun-loving spirit combined with a determined attitude has helped to extend the appeal of golf to new audiences.

These comments came after Fowler and Puma agreed to terms on a contract extension early in 2018. It appears highly likely that he’ll remain a member of the popular brand for the foreseeable future.

Rickie Fowler’s Earnings & Sponsorship Pay

While it was not reported how much Fowler’s sponsorship contract extension with Puma was worth, it was reported that his net worth was roughly $18 million by Celebrity Net Worth. There’s a good chance that number is a fair amount higher currently, though, as PGATour.com shows that he’s won more than $37.38 million in his golf career alone as of June 2019.

Fowler won north of $4.235 million in 2018 and $6.08 million in 2017. Through the start of the 2019 season, the 30-year-old has already made more than $3.376 million, a number which could wind up surpassing his 2018 total if his strong play continues.

