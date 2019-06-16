Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 16

Welcome to Saturday’s roundup of must-see sports headlines, highlighted by the Los Angeles Lakers agreeing to a blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to land Anthony Davis.

We also look back on Gary Woodland battling to maintain his lead at the U.S. Open with hard charges coming from Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka, and a terrifying moment in an Atlanta Braves game when their pitcher gets struck in the back of the head by a 102-mph live drive.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Father’s Day Sunday!

TOP MOMENT OF THE DAY: Lakers Reach Deal to Acquire Anthony Davis in Blockbuster Trade With Pelicans



LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are officially top contenders for the 2019-2020 NBA Championship. Just two days removed from the Toronto Raptors capping this year’s season by winning their first title, the Lakers made a huge statement on Saturday by pulling off a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, reaching an agreement to acquire three-time All-NBA forward Anthony Davis.

The deal was not a cheap one for the Lakers, as they sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks, including the fourth pick in this year’s draft, to the Pelicans in a win-now move. The deal cannot be finalized until July 6.

Davis had requested a trade to the Lakers back in January and becomes the first big piece to move this offseason. The 26-year-old Davis will become eligible for free agency in 2020, but according to sources, he has indicated privately that he plans to sign a new contract with Los Angeles once he becomes a free agent.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis now instantly become one of the most formidable duos in the league and that’s reflected in the odds, as Vegas has the Lakers as an early favorite to win next season’s championship. An excited James tagged Davis in an Instagram post on Saturday, “Let’s get it bro! Just the beginning..”

The Pelicans now own two of the top four picks in this Thursday’s NBA Draft – #1 and #4. They are expected to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson with the first overall pick and have options of either drafting a player at #4 or trading the pick to bring additional pieces back.

The NBA offseason is off to a flying start. Stay tuned!

PEAK PERFORMER OF THE DAY: Unflappable Gary Woodland Maintains Lead at U.S. Open, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy in Contention



All that stands in the way of American Gary Woodland and the biggest win of his life are 18 holes at iconic Pebble Beach. The poised 35-year-old takes a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round after a gutsy 2-under 69 in Saturday’s third round, which featured him making miraculous par saves on holes 12 and 14 with a chip in from 35 feet and a 40+ foot putt.

GARY WOODLAND ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! An unreal chip-in par on No. 12 keeps him out in front at -11 for the #USOpen. Coverage continues now on FOX! pic.twitter.com/V4Gujv8m5y — FOX Sports: Golf (@GolfonFOX) June 16, 2019

It will certainly not be easy for Woodland as he will be pressed during the final round by players that know how to get it done on a Sunday at the U.S. Open, former champions Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. Rose, the 2013 champion, sits just one shot off the lead after a 3-under 68, to put himself in the final pairing with Woodland.

One final look at the leaderboard from the #USOpen as Round 3 comes to a close at Pebble Beach.@GaryWoodland will look to hold off the rest of the field, as coverage gets underway at 2pm ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/VhZrowJ25G — FOX Sports: Golf (@GolfonFOX) June 16, 2019

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is within striking distance, only four back after a bogey-free 3-under 68 on Saturday. Koepka will be attempting to pull off a three-peat, last accomplished 114 years ago by Willie Anderson. McIlroy, the 2011 champion, will begin the day five strokes back after a 1-under 70.

Tiger Woods couldn’t get it going on Saturday, shooting an even-par 71 and sits 11 off the lead.

MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Atlanta Braves’ Pitcher Sean Newcomb Drilled in Head by 102-mph Line Drive



In one of the scariest moments you’ll see this season, Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb was hit in the head by a 102-mph line drive off of the bat of Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto during the third inning of Saturday night’s game. The 26-year-old left-hander was struck on the back of the head and the ball was deflected on the fly into the third base dugout.

Newcomb told teammates he was fine but he was taken out of the game, leaving the field under his own power and then was taken into the clubhouse to be evaluated.

He would go on to tell reporters after the game that he was “feeling pretty good” and that “I was with it the whole time, I remember the whole play.”

"Caught me in the back of the head, but pitching-wise I felt pretty good about what I was doing out there." — Sean Newcomb on his early exit vs. Phillies after being hit in the head by a comebacker. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/nuBQ9lkR8Q — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 16, 2019

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Newcomb will continue to be monitored.

Snit on Newcomb: "we're just going to keep monitoring him. He's got a mark on his head. Even when he was on the field, he's like "I know what happened"…hopefully we dodged a bullet" #Braves — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) June 16, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

U.S. OPEN GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Gary Woodland leads by a single shot over Justin Rose heading into the final round of the U.S. Open at famed Pebble Beach on Sunday. Also within striking distance are two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

Time: 2pm-10pm ET

TV: FOX

FIFA Women’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Chile

Fresh off a 13-0 drubbing of Thailand, the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team takes on Chile in their second group play game.

Date: Sunday, 6/16

Time: 12pm ET

TV: FOX