Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 19

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports headlines from Tuesday, highlighted by conflicting information surfacing over the future of Chris Paul with the Houston Rockets.

We also take a look back on video showing Max Scherzer breaking his nose in batting practice, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland surprising a Special Olympics golfer in a touching moment on the TODAY Show, and Brett Favre’s Instagram account being hacked and sending out a post that he was making an NFL comeback.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Will He Stay Or Will He Go? Conflicting Information Surrounds Future Of Chris Paul With Houston Rockets



The trials and tribulations in Houston were ratcheted up on Tuesday when a report surfaced that nine-time All-Star guard Chris Paul has demanded a trade from the Rockets. According to a report from Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the relationship between Paul and James Harden is “unsalvageable.”

The report goes on to depict the rocky relationship between the two superstars:

Paul went to Rockets management and demanded a trade, and Harden issued a “him or me” edict following the Rockets’ second-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, sources said. The backcourt mates went nearly two months without speaking to each other during the season, sources said, creating a tenuous environment for teammates and everyone involved with the franchise. Harden hasn’t returned Paul’s repeated attempts at communicating this offseason, sources said, after a year in which the pair repeatedly got under each other’s skin with petty acts in practices and games.

Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey denies the report that Paul made a trade request and says that he will be suiting up for the Rockets next season.

A thoroughly exasperated Daryl Morey said Chris Paul and his reps have never asked to trade him and he will be on Rockets next season. Said he and Harden do not have issues with one another and that he has spoken to both often this off-season about free agency evaluations, plans. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 18, 2019

The 34-year-old Paul has three years remaining on a four-year, $160 million deal with the Rockets.

Something tells me this is not the last twist and turn we’ll see from this story. Stay tuned!

ALL THE FEELS: U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland Surprises Special Olympics Golfer on the TODAY Show

U.S. Open champ @GaryWoodland stopped by to surprise Amy Bockerstette, one of his biggest fans who cheered him on during his big win. “The world needs a lot more of Amy in it. Her attitude, her energy – it was contagious. I thought a lot about you on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/WXTr6c1Sim — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 18, 2019

One of Gary Woodland’s biggest fans was glued to the television this weekend, rooting on the 35-year-old as he won his first major championship at the U.S. Open. Amy Bockerstette, a 20-year-old Special Olympics golfer, had first met Woodland earlier this year at the Waste Management Phoenix Open where they played the famous par-3, 16th hole together. In a video that went viral, Woodland befriended Bockerstette and watched in delight as she made a par on the hole.

Woodland held off fast-charging Brooks Koepka on Sunday at Pebble Beach to win the U.S. Open championship. Following the huge moment, he touched base with Bockerstette via Facetime during his post-round press conference and told her that she had inspired him.

“I used your positive energy,” Woodland said. “I look forward to seeing you soon. We’re going to play some golf.”

Little did Amy know but “soon” meant in a matter of days, as Woodland surprised her when she was on the TODAY Show with her father on Tuesday morning. In the clip that you can watch above, Bockerstette gets to hold the U.S. Open trophy and Woodland tells her “we won that together.” “The world needs a lot more of Amy in it,” said the major champion. “Her attitude, her energy – it was contagious. I thought a lot about you on Sunday, but I think a lot about you every day. So thank you.”

Kudos to Woodland, a true champion on and off the golf course.

MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Nationals Pitcher Max Scherzer Breaks Nose in Batting Practice

WATCH – Max Scherzer, who's scheduled to start Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice. Details: https://t.co/sNoPv3co00 pic.twitter.com/27FonlyC33 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 18, 2019

In a scary moment that was captured on video on Tuesday, which you can see above, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer broke his nose after being hit in the face with a ball that deflected off his bat while he was squaring to bunt in batting practice.

Scherzer was bleeding and in pain following the incident and was taken to the clubhouse where he was examined. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to pitch one of the Nationals’ doubleheader games on Wednesday, but the team announced his status as TBD.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Favre’s Instagram Hacked, Posts Plan For 2020 Comeback

Brett Favre's post stating he is returning to play in the NFL has now been deleted 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZMzImAak2Q — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 18, 2019

For a moment on Tuesday, we were envisioning a 50-year-old Brett Favre slinging footballs around an NFL stadium as a part of another comeback.

There was an Instagram post from Favre’s account on Tuesday afternoon that said he was planning a 2020 comeback but was quickly deleted. The 49-year-old NFL Hall of Famer said that his Instagram account was hacked.

Favre ultimately retired from the game following his 2010 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Sports Headlines

UPDATED with tonight's news:

In the space of one strange day, Rod "He Hate Me" Smart was lost — and then found — after his disappearance made national news. But many questions remain for the former Panthers player. My updated column for @theobserver:https://t.co/yiwf1zV45y — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) June 19, 2019