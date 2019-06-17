Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 17

Welcome to Sunday’s roundup of must-see sports headlines, highlighted by Gary Woodland holding off Brooks Koepka to win his first golf major at famed Pebble Beach Golf Links.

We also look back on the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team sending a message to their critics as they continue to roll at the World Cup, a heavyweight boxer serenading his wife with an Aerosmith love song, and a tennis star getting hitched to a former NBA star.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Monday!

TOP MOMENT OF THE DAY: Gary Woodland Conquers Pebble Beach, Wins First Major Championship



Despite leading the 119th U.S. Open after 36 and 54 holes, American Gary Woodland was overshadowed by the stars that were chasing him. All that changed in a big way on Sunday afternoon, as the 35-year-old Kansas native outlasted the best in the world at Pebble Beach Golf Links to win his first major title.

Woodland, who had been 0 for 7 when holding a 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour, took a slim two-shot lead over 2013 champion Justin Rose heading into Sunday. Rose faded and ended up tied for third, but two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka made a final round charge, cutting the deficit to a single shot on the back nine. With Koepka bearing down and the immense pressure of winning his first major fully enveloped, the poised Woodland rose to the occasion with two of the biggest shots of the tournament.

With the lead having been cut to one, Woodland faced a critical decision on the par-5, 14th hole, of whether or not to go for the green in two. Staying aggressive, Woodland socked a 265-yard shot that would end up greenside in the rough. He’d then get up and down for birdie and would extend his lead to two shots over Koepka. “We sat there and thought about it for a while and said let’s go, we’re out here to win,” said Woodland. “Played aggressive, and it paid off.”

Then on the par-3, 17th hole, Woodland’s tee shot wound up on the green but a whopping 93 feet away, which forced him to pitch the ball for his second shot. Woodland coolly got it to within two and a half feet and would end up saving par.

On the iconic 18th hole, Woodland held a two-shot lead and needed only to three-putt to win the title, but would deliver an electric exclamation point, drilling a 30 footer for birdie.

Woodland’s 13-under par winning score (271 total strokes) trumped Tiger Woods’ famed 2000 performance at Pebble when he shot 12-under.

Four players tied for third place at 7-under par – Justin Rose, John Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Chez Reavie. Although he was far out of contention during the weekend, Tiger Woods finished in a flourish on Sunday, with birdies on 6 of his last 12 holes to finish the tournament at 2-under par.

The season’s final major, The Open Championship will be played at Royal Portrush from July 18th to July 21st.

MAKING A STATEMENT: U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Continues to Roll, Delivers Message With Goal Celebration

If we are spending this much time analyzing how the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team celebrates their goals, they must be off to a great start at this year’s FIFA World Cup. Following a record-setting 13-0 blowout of Thailand that led to much debate over running up the score and excessive celebration, the U.S. Team stayed perfect, beating Chile 3-0 in a group play match on Sunday.

Playing in front of a tournament-high, sold-out crowd of 45,594 at Parc des Princes in Paris, Carli Lloyd netted the first goal only 11 minutes into the game. Lloyd’s purposeful, dialed-back celebration included a leap, fist pump and a few golf claps. “I can’t take credit for it. I’m not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it,” Lloyd said following the game. “She had told me if we score, that’s what we’re going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”

Lloyd’s tally extended her streak to six-straight World Cup games with a goal, which set a new record. She would go on to score another before the half as the American women took a 3-0 lead into the break that would end up being the final result. Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler was stellar in defeat, keeping the score respectable and earning Player of the Match.

With the win, the United States has officially clinched a berth in the round of 16. The Americans ended up sitting the majority of their regular starters on Sunday including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, so they should be fresh for their next match which will decide the group on Thursday against Sweden, who also won their first two games. A draw or better would win the group for the U.S.

MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Heavyweight Tyson Fury Serenades Wife With Aerosmith Love Song Following TKO

You’d never expect a heavyweight boxer with the name of Tyson Fury to grab the mic after a second-round TKO to serenade his wife with a love song, would you? So it goes when you are in Las Vegas. Fury was a true showman on Saturday night, making a grand entrance to the ring at MGM Grand Garden Arena dressed like Apollo Creed’s character in Rocky 4.

Then following his second-round knockout of Tom Schwarz, he took the microphone and busted into a full throat rendition of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” Fury was serenading his wife Paris, who he’s been together with since they were 16-years-old.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki Gets Hitched to Former NBA All-Star David Lee

Tennis major champion Caroline Wozniacki married former NBA All-Star David Lee on Saturday in a small ceremony in Italy that featured sports star power. The couple wed in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco, as reported by Vogue.

Celebrity guests included tennis rival and good friend Serena Williams who was one of Wozniacki’s bridesmaids, NBA players Pau Gasol and Harrison Barnes and former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer.

🔹 92 combined runs (most ever in four games)

🔹 131 combined hits (second-most in modern era)

