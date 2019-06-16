U.S. Open Purse 2019: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make at Pebble Beach?

U.S. Open Purse 2019: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make at Pebble Beach?

Getty Brooks Koepka celebrates his 2018 U.S. Open victory.

The U.S. Open winner receives a $2.25 million check for their work at Pebble Beach. The total purse for the 2019 U.S. Open is $12.5 million which is up $500,000 from last year, per Golf.com. Second place also earns more than a million dollars at $1.35 million. Third place takes home $830,466, fourth place earns $582,175 and fifth place gets $484,896.

Each year, the U.S. Open’s location rotates and this year’s event took place at Pebble Beach. It took a while for the course to initially be added to the rotation, but Pebble Beach has now become a regular part of the U.S. Open. The first U.S. Open at Pebble Beach took place in 1972 when Jack Nicklaus won the major.

There are added benefits to winning the U.S. Open aside from the financial rewards. The winner also gets a 10-year exemption to play in the U.S. Open without having to qualify as Golf.com detailed.

The U.S. Open winner also receives a 10-year exemption in the event, a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, and five-year exemptions into the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open.

Gary Woodland & Justin Rose Headed Into the Final Round as the Leaders

Gary Woodland had an outstanding week and headed into the final round with a one-stroke lead on Justin Rose at -11. There were three golfers three strokes back of the lead including the defending champion Brooks Koepka. Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie also joined Koepka at three strokes back. Koepka sounded confident that he could gain some ground on Sunday.

“I just enjoy the pressure,” Koepka explained, per the PGA Tour. “I enjoy having to hit a good golf shot, making a putt when the pressure is on. If you’re within three on the back nine, anything can happen. Hang around all day and see what happens.”

Here’s a look at the purse breakdown for the 2019 U.S. Open, per Golf.com.

U.S. Open Purse 2019: Prize Money at Pebble Beach

POSITION PRIZE MONEY
1. $2,250,000
2. $1,350,000
3. $830,466
4. $582,175
5. $484,896
6. $429,951
7. $387,617
8. $347,157
9. $314,190
10. $288,590
11. $263,365
12. $243,509
13. $226,901
14. $209,418
15. $194,433
16. $181,945
17. $171,955
18. $161,965
19. $151,975
20. $141,984
21. $133,368
22. $124,751
23. $116,385
24. $108,642
25. $101,899
26. $96,155
27. $91,784
28. $87,913
29. $84,167
30. $80,420
31. $76,674
32. $72,928
33. $69,181
34. $65,810
35. $63,062
36. $60,315
37. $57,693
38. $55,195
39. $52,698
40. $50,200
41. $47,702
42. $45,205
43. $42,707
44. $40,210
45. $37,712
46. $35,465
47. $33,217
48. $31,094
49. $29,845
50. $28,596

 

