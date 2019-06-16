U.S. Open Purse 2019: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make at Pebble Beach?

The U.S. Open winner receives a $2.25 million check for their work at Pebble Beach. The total purse for the 2019 U.S. Open is $12.5 million which is up $500,000 from last year, per Golf.com. Second place also earns more than a million dollars at $1.35 million. Third place takes home $830,466, fourth place earns $582,175 and fifth place gets $484,896.

Each year, the U.S. Open’s location rotates and this year’s event took place at Pebble Beach. It took a while for the course to initially be added to the rotation, but Pebble Beach has now become a regular part of the U.S. Open. The first U.S. Open at Pebble Beach took place in 1972 when Jack Nicklaus won the major.

There are added benefits to winning the U.S. Open aside from the financial rewards. The winner also gets a 10-year exemption to play in the U.S. Open without having to qualify as Golf.com detailed.

The U.S. Open winner also receives a 10-year exemption in the event, a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, and five-year exemptions into the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open.

Gary Woodland & Justin Rose Headed Into the Final Round as the Leaders

Gary Woodland had an outstanding week and headed into the final round with a one-stroke lead on Justin Rose at -11. There were three golfers three strokes back of the lead including the defending champion Brooks Koepka. Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie also joined Koepka at three strokes back. Koepka sounded confident that he could gain some ground on Sunday.

“I just enjoy the pressure,” Koepka explained, per the PGA Tour. “I enjoy having to hit a good golf shot, making a putt when the pressure is on. If you’re within three on the back nine, anything can happen. Hang around all day and see what happens.”

U.S. Open Purse 2019: Prize Money at Pebble Beach