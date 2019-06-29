Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 29

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports headlines from Friday, highlighted by Megan Rapinoe propelling the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to an epic World Cup quarterfinal round win over the host country France.

We also take a look back on a laser beam walk-off home run in extra innings for the Astros and Zach Ertz and Sue Bird honoring their USWNT significant others on Twitter following their big win.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

Megan Rapinoe Lifts the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Past Host Nation France in Nail-Biting Quarterfinal



The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s co-captain Megan Rapinoe is not afraid of the spotlight and proved Friday that there isn’t a moment too big for her shoulders.

Rapinoe set the tone early for the American team in a highly-anticipated quarterfinal match against France with a goal in the fifth minute and added another in the 65th minute. The two goals on Friday followed a wild week for the 33-year-old U.S. forward who was at the center of a President Trump tweet storm over her comments of not wanting to go to the White House.

Playing in front of an electric, sold-out crowd of 45,595, the Americans had to hold off a second-half surge by France who had Wendie Renard net a goal in the 81st minute to cut the lead to 2-1. The U.S. would hold on to win by that margin and knock the host country out of this year’s World Cup. The win avenged a loss they had to France back in January which was the Americans’ only defeat in the last 42 games.

Cheers of U-S-A rang throughout the country back home for the Americans, as fans celebrated the big win. You can see a montage of some of those moments below.

#OneNationOneTeam! @sydneyleroux and her newborn baby were amongst the fans cheering on the @USWNT across the globe. 🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/bkB2VS3D97 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 29, 2019

Coach Jill Ellis would say after the game that Rapinoe is made for this stage. “She loves and lives for those moments,” Ellis said. “She’s a big-time player. The bigger the stage, the more she’s going to respond.”

Rapinoe had also carried the U.S. Team earlier in the week, scoring the two goals that powered them to a 2-1 victory over Spain in the Round of 16. With her two tallies on Friday, Rapinoe became the first player to score two goals for the second consecutive World Cup game since Marta in 2007.

“She’s one of the best players in the world,” said Rapinoe’s teammate Ali Kriger. “And also just a great representation of what our country is all about with togetherness and fight and having that mentality of winning.”

With the win, the U.S. Team now advances to the semifinals to matchup with England, who took down Norway 3-0 in their quarterfinal round game on Thursday. The U.S. vs. England semifinal match will be held on Tuesday at 3pm ET and can be seen on FOX.

If the rest of this tournament is anything like this past week has been, count me in.

PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Yuli Gurriel Hits Laser Beam Walk-Off Homer in 10th for Astros

Winners of only 2 of their last 11 games, the Houston Astros needed a win in the worst way on Friday night in their series opener against the Seattle Mariners, and they got it off the bat of outfielder Yuli Gurriel.

With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the 10th, Gurriel launched a game-winner into the Crawford Boxes to give the Astros a 2-1 victory.

What made it even better – those awesome vintage throw-back jerseys the Astros sported on Friday night.

Despite the recent poor stretch, the Astros still have a 4.5 game lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Zach Ertz and Sue Bird Honor Their USWNT Significant Others

A freaking BALLER and her husband pic.twitter.com/SCfkFqgyDe — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 28, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird took to Twitter following the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s huge win over France on Friday to honor their significant other star players.

Bird crowned Megan Rapinoe a queen on Twitter after her partner scored two goals to lead the U.S., along with a caption to silence (one can only assume) President Trump after his comments earlier in the week regarding Rapinoe’s feelings of not wanting to visit the White House.

Zach Ertz, who is in France for the World Cup, posted a photo of him and his wife Julie Ertz (which you can see above), who has a goal in this World Cup. His caption read: “A freaking BALLER and her husband.”

Click here for more on Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz from Heavy.com.

