Steven Adams Trade Talk: Mavericks, Spurs Among Top Options

The Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in a less-than-ideal spot currently, and it’s led to a few names landing on the trade block. While the Thunder attempt to avoid the luxury tax, they’ve opted to make Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder and Andre Roberson available in trade talks.

This news was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer, and he also cites that the No. 21 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been put on the table as well.

Oklahoma City has increased its efforts this afternoon to shed salary along with the No. 21 pick en route to dodging luxury tax, league sources say. Steven Adams, Andre Roberson, Dennis Schroeder all very available at the moment. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 19, 2019

A number of teams could look to make a move for any of these three players, but there’s no question that Adams’ name brings an intriguing appeal. He’s only 25 years old and has progressively improved throughout his career. Beyond that, finding a legitimately solid starting center is no easy task in the NBA.

We’re going to take a look at a few teams who could be in the mix for Adams and could potentially make sense as options to swing a deal for the 7-footer.

Steven Adams Trade: San Antonio Spurs & Dallas Mavericks

Both the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks could opt to make a move and add a center this offseason, so trading for Adams should at least be in consideration. For the Spurs, they acquired Jakob Poeltl in the Kawhi Leonard trade, but he had an up-and-down 2018-19 season with the team. In turn, LaMarcus Aldridge handled a large number of the minutes at center.

If the Spurs can provide a few future picks or make an offer that works for both sides, Adams could fit in well with Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan. With this move and the return of point guard Dejounte Murray from injury, the Spurs would likely jump up the Western Conference standings next season.

As for the Mavericks, the idea of putting Adams next to Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis has to be on the table. While they’re likely to be active in free agency and an attempt to make a push for a top-tier free agent, adding Adams could be an alternate route that works out for all parties. He has cap hits of more than $258 million and $27.5 million over the next two years, per Spotrac, but would bolster the Mavericks front line immediately.

Boston Celtics an Option for Steven Adams Trade?

If the rumblings relating to both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford potentially leaving the Boston Celtics are true, and the team believes they won’t add a top free agent, Adams could be an intriguing target. Boston losing Horford would leave them somewhat thin inside, at least in terms of proven players who can log consistent minutes.

Regardless, I like the idea of Adams being paired with the current young core Boston boasts. He’s a hard-nosed defender and someone capable of holding his own against some of the top big men in the Eastern Conference. This wouldn’t be the blockbuster move that many Celtics fans are likely hoping for, but it would still be a wise decision by Danny Ainge and company.

