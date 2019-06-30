Tobias Harris Free Agency: Warriors, Mavericks Headline Top Options

There’s no question that the Philadelphia 76ers will be at the forefront of the free agency push for Tobias Harris. After the team acquired him via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers last year, it was believed they would go all-out in an effort to re-sign him this offseason. Whether or not that pans out is the question, and a few other teams have emerged as interesting fits.

With the massive news coming from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Brooklyn Nets are set to sign both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it makes things interesting. Considering that the Golden State Warriors lost Durant, it may open them up to potentially making a run at another talented player, and Harris would make sense as a fit.

That’s where we’ll start as we broke down a few of the best fits for Harris in 2019 NBA free agency.

Tobias Harris Free Agency: Warriors, Mavericks & Sixers

I’ll keep the Sixers at the forefront here for obvious reasons, especially when you consider that there are rumblings of Jimmy Butler potentially having interest in heading to join the Miami Heat. With that said, Philly could attempt to go all-in on making sure they re-sign Harris, but he’s bound to have other suitors.

If at all possible, the Warriors would be an incredibly intriguing fit for Harris as a replacement for Durant. Pairing him with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would be fun to watch and help Golden State overcome the loss. It may be tough to lure him away from Philly, but the idea of that new group in the Bay Area would be tough to beat, even in the Western Conference.

I’d also be interested to see how things play out with Harris joining the Dallas Mavericks. Although the team has Kristaps Porzingis and signed him to a five-year, $158 million contract extension (per The Athletic’s Shams Charania), the two potentially co-existing could help Dallas jump quite a bit in their overall outlook.

