Toronto Raptors Parade Shooting Reports [VIDEO]

There were reports of a shooting at the Toronto Raptors victory parade. The Toronto Police Operations Centre wrote on Twitter: “SHOOTING: Nathan Phillip’s Square – Reports of woman shot – People running from area – Police/EMS are on scene – Unknown what the injuries are.”
Bruce Arthur, a Toronto Star sports reporter, wrote, “Gunshots fired at the parade at the back south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on.”
Here’s what you need to know:
Several Videos Showed People Fleeing in a Panic
Videos showed people running from the crowded scene.
This post is being updated as more is learned about the shooting.