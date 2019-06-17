Toronto Raptors Parade Shooting Reports [VIDEO]

#BREAKING: Shots fired at Raptors victory parade in Torontopic.twitter.com/v1kHCGuPWL — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 17, 2019

There were reports of a shooting at the Toronto Raptors victory parade. The Toronto Police Operations Centre wrote on Twitter: “SHOOTING: Nathan Phillip’s Square – Reports of woman shot – People running from area – Police/EMS are on scene – Unknown what the injuries are.”

Bruce Arthur, a Toronto Star sports reporter, wrote, “Gunshots fired at the parade at the back south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on.”

Several Videos Showed People Fleeing in a Panic

ppl have been running from the back of the stage for some reason. hope everyone’s safe. #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/HRoeTZ4val — Gelek Besthairtsang (@GelekB) June 17, 2019

Videos showed people running from the crowded scene.

