Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup: Kevon Looney Starting

The Golden State Warriors are without the services of Kevin Durant, but Kevon Looney will be in action Thursday night and get the surprise start for the two-time defending NBA champions in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors.

Connor Letourneau, a beat writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, reported Looney will give it a go as the team’s starting center on Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

“Looney, who is dealing with a fracture near his chest, will start at center for the Warriors in Game 6 alongside Iguodala, Green, Thompson and Curry,” he reported on Twitter.

Kevon Looney, who is dealing with a fracture near his chest, will start at center for the Warriors in Game 6 alongside Iguodala, Green, Thompson and Curry. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

Looney suffered the chest injury in Game 2, but gutted it out to return in Game 4. He initially was ruled out for the remainder of The Finals

He netted 10 points in his Game 4 return, but was held to just four in the team’s Game 5 victory in Toronto.

There were reports that Looney aggravated the same chest injury that forced him to miss time, but he was confirmed to be playing before tipoff.

A start, however, was a surprise.

Loney hasn’t played more than 20 minutes since returning to the lineup, but the Warriors are in major need of length — and capable bodies — after losing Durant and the starters logging major minutes.

Team doctors have determined Looney can not suffer further damage to the injury.

Kevin Durant Injury Overshadows Game 6

The Warriors fought to live another day in Game 5, but the 106-105 victory came at a cost.

Golden State lost two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles after he made his return to the hardcourt after almost a month off.

Durant had 11 points in 12 minutes, going 3-of-3 on his 3-point attempts before the injury.

Steph Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 to help the Warriors force a final game at their home court in Oakland — Oracle Arena.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the team didn’t know exactly how to respond after the win.

“It’s a bizarre feeling that we all have right now,” Kerr said, according to The Associated Press. “An incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time.”

Durant is still expected to be one of the top free agent targets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Woj said the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks are still interested in pursing Durant, and The Athletic’s Frank Isola revealed that the Warriors have plans to pitch KD on a long-term deal.

However, there’s a risk Durant is out for most of next season and the timeline for return can vary.

Faizal Khamisa of Sportsnet revealed a list of a few players who underwent surgery for Achilles injuries and their recovery timelines.

Kevin Durant has had surgery on his achilles. These are other NBA Players that have had achilles injuries and how long they were out pic.twitter.com/8TFNWzNUC8 — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) June 12, 2019

For now, the Warriors will fight for survival and the chance at a three-peat tonight in Game 6. Toronto is seeking its first NBA championship.

Jurassic Park Open For Business in Toronto

Toronto Raptors fans aren’t letting it rain on what they hope is the beginning of an extended championship celebration.

Reports earlier in the day out of Toronto indicated the team’s now legendary “Jurassic Park” NBA Finals watch party for Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors could be moved indoors due to inclement weather, with heavy rains and lightning expected in the area.

However, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday afternoon that the park would be open to the tens of thousands of Raptors fans hoping to see their team win their first NBA title.