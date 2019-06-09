Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, June 9

Welcome to Sunday’s roundup of must-see sports headlines.

Today we look at a surprise winner holding off the race favorite in the 151st Belmont Stakes, two must-watch historic TKOs at UFC 238, and the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet showing off the damage that was done to his mouth and face from the elbow he took during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

TOP STORY: Triple Crown Season Ends With Yet Another Surprise in the Belmont



The 2019 Triple Crown season was wild and wacky and it ended Saturday with yet another surprise when 10-1 long shot Sir Winston held off race favorite Tacitus by a length to win the Belmont Stakes. You can see the full race above.

Sir Winston got little fanfare this week as he came into the race having won only two of his nine career starts, and didn’t run in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness.

The win was the second consecutive Triple Crown victory for trainer Mark Casse, who also trained the Preakness winner War of Will, who finished in a disappointing 9th in the Belmont. Jockey Joel Rosario rode Sir Winston to victory – his second Belmont win, having won with Tonalist in 2014.

This year’s race didn’t generate the juice that last year’s did when Justify captured the 13th Triple Crown in history, but Saturday’s ‘Test of the Champion’ was still seen by over 56,000 at Belmont Park.

Saturday’s Belmont capped the Triple Crown season which featured the first ever winner of a Kentucky Derby being disqualified when Maximum Security had his win taken away due to interference, and a crazy scene at the Preakness when Bodexpress ran riderless after throwing his jockey John Velazquez shortly after leaving the starting gate.

MUST-WATCH PLAYS OF THE DAY: Historic TKOs Highlight UFC 238

The co-main events of Saturday night’s UFC 238 were worth staying up for as both featured historic knockouts.

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo knocked off No. 1 contender Marlon Moraes with a third-round TKO to become the bantamweight champion. He is the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions, simultaneously.

In the co-main event, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title via a vicious head kick knockout of Jessica Eye. According to Mark Raimondi of ESPN per ESPN Stats & Info., the only other head kick knockout in a women’s UFC title fight was by Holly Holm when she beat Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Fred VanVleet Shows Off His Battered Mouth and Face

Fred VanVleet headed back to the locker room after catching an elbow in the face from Shaun Livingston. pic.twitter.com/2zGmH8nQiR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2019

The Toronto Raptors are really leaving everything on the floor this postseason in an effort to win their first championship. One of their postseason heroes, Fred VanVleet took an inadvertent elbow from the Warriors’ Shaun Livingston in the second half of Friday night’s Game 4, leaving VanVleet with a chipped tooth and a bloodied face that required seven stitches. He took to Instagram following the game to show off his victory wounds.

VanVleet sacrificed part of his tooth in Game 4, and Drake offered to help fix it 😂 (via @FredVanVleet) pic.twitter.com/lDY0kPqW7K — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2019

VanVleet will be available on Monday night for what could be the moment of his young career if the Raptors are able to take home the title.

SOCIAL RUNDOWN: Raptors Post ‘Full House’ Style Mashup to Celebrate Road Wins

Successful business trip to the Bay Area. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/sliFFMJJCF — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 8, 2019

Following their huge road win in Game 4, the Toronto Raptors social media team had some fun posting a mashup to the theme of the 90’s sitcom classic ‘Full House.’ The video features the Raptors players and their head coach Nick Nurse.

The hit sitcom was based in San Francisco. The Raptors captioned the video, “Successful business trip to the Bay Area. #WeTheNorth.”

Toronto won back-to-back Finals games in Oracle Arena and hold a 3-1 series advantage. Game 5 is scheduled for Monday night in Toronto where the Raptors will look to win their first NBA championship. They are hoping that this was the final road trip they’ll have to take this season.

WHAT’S ON TAP FOR SUNDAY

NHL STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME 6

The St. Louis Blues look to close out the Boston Bruins at home and hoist their first Stanley Cup.

Time: 8pm ET

TV: NBC

Series: Blues lead 3-2

FRENCH OPEN TENNIS: MEN’S FINAL

The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem in a second consecutive French Open final, where he will look for his 12th French title.

Time: 9am ET

TV: NBC

PGA TOUR: RBC CANADIAN OPEN FINAL ROUND

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead with Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson heading into Sunday’s final round.

Time: 1pm ET (Golf Channel), 3pm (CBS)