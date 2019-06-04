Zdeno Chara Injury: Bruins Defenseman Returns to Ice with Facemask

Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face and crumbled to the ice in the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cups Finals versus St. Louis. With the Blues leading 2-1, St. Louis’ Brayden Schenn ripped a shot that deflected off Chara’s stick and struck the him in the jaw.

Blood immediately started dripping down the 6-foot-9 defenseman’s face, but in an act of pure hockey toughness, he waved off the athletic trainer offering him assistance. He returned to the ice in the third period with a fishbowl facemask.

Here’s a picture of the new look for the Slovak.

FISHBOWL CHARA. I REPEAT. FISHBOWL CHARA. pic.twitter.com/L6mJB3aBfJ — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) June 4, 2019

The Bruins were already without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who entered concussion protocol after a hit sustained in Game 2 that resulted in the suspension of the Blues’ Oscar Sundqvist. Chara’s return ensures Boston has one of the best defenders in the league.

Blues forward Tyler Bozak faced a similar incident in Game 2 when he absorbed a high stick to the face. He returned only a period later to help St. Louis tie the series at 1-1.

He has yet to make the play-by-play in the third period, according to ESPN.