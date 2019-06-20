Zion Williamson Cries Talking About His Mother During NBA Draft [WATCH]

The expected outcome of the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft played out exactly as it was believed to. The New Orleans Pelicans used that selection to pick Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson, and although the incredibly talented forward surely knew it was coming, he was still emotional.

Beyond being emotional over the fact that he was selected No. 1, Zion broke down when asked about his mother and what she sacrificed for him, as SportsCenter revealed.

"I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me." What a moment for Zion Williamson, who shed tears after being drafted No. 1 overall. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/WBVSRPr04K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2019

