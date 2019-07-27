A.J. Green Injures Left Foot or Ankle: When Could Bengals WR Return?

Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green was carted off the field after a training camp practice Saturday. According to NFL.com’s Albert Breer, the injury looks “legitimate,” and the star wideout required crutches as he left the facility.

“Green talked with team doctors on the sideline before standing up, punching the bench, yelling in frustration, and then hopping on a cart to head inside. Green has never had any issues with his left foot in the past, as both previous toe injuries were to his right foot,” he tweeted.

It’s unclear what his prognosis is at this time, but the nature of Breer’s update and the crutches could indicate a lengthy recovery time. However, ESPN reporter Tyler Dragon says it may just be an ankle sprain for Green, who already has his foot wrapped up.

If the latter is true, Green could theoretically see playing time this fall. According to Harvard Health, Green appears to have the symptoms of at least a Grade 2 ankle sprain based on his reticence to put weight on his foot.

Moderate pain, swelling, and tenderness. Possible bruising. Mild to moderate joint instability. Some loss of range of motion and function. Pain with weight bearing and walking.

That recovery timeline would be three to six weeks. That would place Green’s return to the field around the first few weeks of the season. If this is a Grade 3 injury, that would be a full tear or rupture. That would likely be season-ending.

Green required surgery on a toe on his right foot last year after a Week 13 performance against the Broncos. He finished with one of his worst statistical seasons, grabbing just 46 balls for 694 yards on six touchdowns.

He has garnered 602 catches for 8,907 yards and 82 scores in his 8-year career. Six of those seasons have led to at least 1,000 yards.

A.J. Green Fantasy Football Projections

Bengals WR A.J. Green carted off the field at the end of practice. Had the shoe off of his left foot. pic.twitter.com/pa7S8EAP2I — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 27, 2019

According to CBS Sports, Green would have been worth a second or third-round draft pick in fantasy football prior to the injury.

Prior to getting hurt, in the eight healthy games Green played last season, he scored at least 15 PPR points in seven of them. He also averaged 17.9 PPR points over that span. The addition of new coach Zac Taylor will hopefully help the offense in Cincinnati, and Green should remain the focal point for Andy Dalton, even with Tyler Boyd now looking like a legitimate threat. Green, even at 31, should be in line for a rebound campaign in 2019, and he should be a great value pick on Draft Day.

In his entire career, he’s averaged 14.8 PPR points, including all but one year above 14. However, with a potentially bum foot or ankle, where should you go with your receiver picks this season?

Someone with a lot of potential value is Amari Cooper for the Cowboys. This will be his first full season in Dallas after last year’s trade from Oakland, and he caught 66 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

Projected out to a full season, that’s well over 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. You are approximating Green’s production over the better parts of his career, and at least per CBS Sports, you are getting someone in the top-40 range rather than the highly-regarded Green.