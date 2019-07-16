All Elite Wrestling All Out: Matches & Predictions

September 1, 2018, is a historic day in the wild world of professional wrestling.

Cody and The Young Bucks did the unthinkable – they managed to fill the Sears Centre Arena with 11,263 rabid fans for the biggest independent wrestling event of all time. That event was known simply as All In. Now that The Elite’s brand new wrestling fed has been established, All Elite Wrestling is ready to deliver a smashing sequel to All In with the aptly named All Out. History will be made once again at the very same location on August 31, 2019. The talented men and women of AEW are prepared to show out and present another quality summer wrestling showcase.

Before August 31 rolls around, let’s break down each of the announced matches for AEW All Out.

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (Winners Receive a First-Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament)

Predictions & Winners: At Double or Nothing, the Best Friends prevailed over Angélico and Jack Evans. Shortly after the final bell rang, The Dark Order debuted and assaulted the huggable duo. Ever since those events transpired, both teams have earned a First-Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament. Come All Out, they’ll finally settle their differences and come to blows in a match with ties to their division’s ongoing tourney. I love both of these duos and I’d be fine with either of them getting the W. But the more dominant tag team who’s being set up for future championship greatness is The Dark Order, who I’m obviously selecting as the winners here.

Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fenix) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (Ladder Match for the AAA World Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: Ever since AEW came into existence, we’ve learned one major fact – any match involving the Lucha Brothers or the Young Bucks will certainly be a barn burner. All summer long, they’ve been tearing it up in the company and in Mexico for the AAA World Tag Team titles. And now it’s finally time for the blowoff to their hot feud. At Fight for the Fallen, Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fenix soundly defeated SoCal Uncensored. And as soon as their hands were raised, they raised up an item that wrestling fans can’t get enough of – a ladder. Once they climbed that ladder, they issued a challenge to The Young Bucks – a Ladder Match for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

It’s a pretty safe bet that this match will probably elicit the loudest reactions from the entire event. Anytime these teams lock up, madness ensues as they try to one-up each other with some of the craziest maneuvers ever performed in the squared circle. The Young Bucks have tons of Ladder Match experience – they’ve competed in several Ladder Wars in ROH and even Impact Wrestling. As for the Lucha Brothers, they’ve also participated in matches with ladders involved. I think the team that made the challenge in the first place will be the ones who’ll take the win here – it’s time for them to claim a definitive win over The Young Bucks after taking two major losses to them at previous AEW events.

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Predictions & Winner: Here’s a situation that pairs together two of AEW’s biggest singles stars. The freshly rejuvenated Jon Moxley (formerly known as WWE’s Dean Ambrose) has been tearing it up in AEW, NJPW, and across the indies. Kenny Omega has been handling his backstage duties with AEW and also putting on great matches on all of its events thus far. This exciting beef kicked off at Double or Nothing and will seemingly come to a close at this show. With two of AEW’s most prominent stars in the limelight for this bout, I get the feeling that the victor will be a future AEW World Championship contender down the line.

Judging by the matches both men have competed in lately, I’m very much looking forward to seeing what they can do against each other. Moxley’s a maniac who’s always ready to throw caution to the wind against anyone he’s pitted against. And Omega’s a dynamic athlete who never seems to run out of gas. This match will be one for the ages – chances are high that it’ll get plenty of time to wow the crowd. Moxley is definitely AEW’s hottest commodity and someone the company can get a lot of mileage from during their first year of being in business. Omega can afford to take another loss here and still be a top contender. I’m pulling for Moxley here. He’s better off building an undefeated streak in AEW right now and a huge win over Omega would further solidify his high position in the company.

Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho (AEW World Championship)

Predictions & Winner: AEW’s “Workhorse” has been prominently placed in the spotlight ever since Double or Nothing. His solid performances and big wins have afforded him the chance to vie for the AEW World Championship. On the other side of the equation is the dastardly Chris Jericho, who’s been especially ruthless and the perfect asshole since signing with AEW. Thanks to their victories at Double or Nothing, Adam Page and Jericho will face each other in a match that will determine the first-ever AEW World Champion.

As the first bout ever contested for the AEW World Championship, this is the perfect way to crown the inaugural champion. I trust Page and Jericho will do their best to produce a match befitting of such an incredible looking title belt. And I know they’re ready to handle the main event spot with ease. Even though Page has been given the ball from AEW and ran with it in a major way, a heel Jericho as AEW World Champion just works a lot better right now. Heading into AEW’s primetime cable TV debut with Jericho front and center as the top champion is the smarter move to make. With all that being said, I’m predicting a Jericho title victory here. Page chasing after the heel champion sounds like a fun storyline to invest in during the first few episodes of AEW’s weekly TNT show.