After months of chasing after Anthony Davis, the Lakers finally landed their man. Despite giving up nearly their entire roster and the rights to almost all of their future picks, Davis unquestionably makes the Lakers better. Acquired to be the heir apparent to LeBron James in Los Angeles, the Lakers plan to use Davis as the foundational building block for the organization moving forward. While that is a lot of pressure for the 26-year-old superstar, it seems the goals Davis sets for himself might be even loftier.

Anthony Davis Wants to Build Lakers Legacy on and off the Court

Not only does Davis want to lead the Lakers to another NBA championship but he wants to become an important part of the community as well.

“I want to be a champion.” Davis told SI Now, “I want to be a guy who works hard and loves to play the game of basketball, a guy that loves being in the community and helping the kids out, giving back. Those are the most important thing for me as far as legacy.”

Showing that he wants to become a part of the community helps to reinforce the belief that Davis wants to make the Lakers his permanent home for the remainder of his career. There isn’t any doubt that Davis possesses the sheer talent to go down as one of the games’ greatest big men, so long as he can stay healthy and lead the Lakers to a ring or two, his ideal legacy as an all-time Lakers legend should be fairly attainable.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Fit On the Lakers

On paper, LeBron James and Anthony Davis look to be an ideal fit next to one another on the court. In Davis, LeBron has the deadliest pick and roll target he has ever played alongside and someone who can create their own looks down low in a variety of ways. Davis’ presence alone should give defenses a second thought about collapsing on James giving him easier looks at the rim – the same goes the other way around.

Speaking of the LeBron and Davis pick and roll, it should be one of the single hardest sets for defenses to guard in the league. Davis’ elite athleticism and scoring versatility make him an ideal roll target for James and should force defenses into making some extremely difficult decisions. Prioritizing suffocating LeBron on the pick and roll likely leaves Davis in a situation to take advantage of his defender while shutting down the roll to the basket allows James ample room to operate and get quality looks.

While this is all speculation as to how the two fit together on paper, it should be incredibly exciting to see just how well the two players mesh come the start of the season. With so many new faces on the Lakers, it could take a while for everyone to get on the same page but once they do, look out.