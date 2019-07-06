Brooklyn Nets: Team’s Struggles Revealed During Rebuilding Years

The Brooklyn Nets made a splash in NBA free agency by signing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan.

“It’s been a long free agency, it’s been a long ride,” Irving told the D.O.P.E. podcast’s Brett Carroll and Charles Daye.

“Set the world on fire.

“Nets fans around the world unite.”

The Nets are in a good position and have been looking to rebuild since the Jason Kidd, New Jersey Nets-era team that ran the swamps of East Rutherford, New Jersey and later migrated to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Ave at the Barclays Center.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, former New Jersey Net, Anthony Morrow, who is currently playing in Ice Cube’s Big 3 league discussed what the team was like.

This summer, Morrow, who is listed as having the seventh most made three-pointers in Oklahoma City Thunder franchise history, with 255 is co-captain of the Big 3’s Bivouac team.

After going undrafted, Morrow played for the then-New Jersey Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls and averaged 9.4 points while shooting an impressive 41.7% from downtown.

Check out some of our dialogue below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Ant, what were the Nets days like for you in New Jersey?

Anthony Morrow: Those days were cold man, I came from Oakland. San Francisco man. I was literally in Vegas when LeBron had signed. That was a good sign, a lot of teams had money to spend because they didn’t get him. So, I was excited this was my first big contract three-year deal or whatever. He said: I got you going to New Jersey. I’m thinking Golden State’s going match the offer. My agent says: ‘I don’t know, I didn’t talk to them yet.’ But you got to go to the press conference. I was in LA, as a matter fact; went from LA. We all get on a plane, fly to Jersey. They flew me to Jersey, I did the press conference, I remember they gave me the jersey. I was like: ‘Damn this is dark.’ It was humid, it wasn’t the summertime, but it was cool. Got there, did the press conference, everything was cool. We were waiting for Golden State to match the offer. They didn’t match it, so I was like: ‘Damn they didn’t match it.

I got to go to New Jersey. It’s going to be cold. It was like I had Avery Johnson, everybody was new. Like Avery. was new, he just was a head coach there shoutout to him. I love Avery Johnson, one of my favorite coaches. No nonsense, but he was a grinder. I really respect that. Shoot around in the Prudential Center; like 7:30-8 o’clock, I wake up at 6 in the morning. I lived in West New York and Cliff Side Park. I’d have to come all the way down, get stuck in that New Jersey Turnpike traffic every day. It was just crazy. I got used to it. I just got used to driving and living up there. It wasn’t really Uber and stuff like that, so I had to like drive and was catching cabs. But it was cool though. The lifestyle was cool, I didn’t want to leave. I had Deron Williams in his prime, when he can get anywhere he wanted.