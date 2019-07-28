Jarvis Landry Channels Odell Beckham with Crazy Catch [WATCH]

Odell Beckham didn’t waste any time at training camp getting Cleveland Browns fans on their feet at training camp.

On the first day of practice, Beckham pulled off a pair of amazing catches, including a grab of the one-handed variety, reminding fans why the Browns pulled off the blockbuster deal to bring him to Cleveland.

But the Browns already had a Pro Bowler on the roster in Jarvis Landry, Beckham’s best friend and college teammate. Landry reminded fans that he’s still around, getting in on the spectacular catch highlight reel with a one-handed snag during Sunday’s practice.

Jarvis Landry is in a League of His Own with Browns

The Browns picked up Landry last offseason for a bargain bin price in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, where Landry had spent the first four seasons. The Browns sent a pair of draft picks — a 2018 fourth-rounder and seventh-round pick this year — for the Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

In his first year in Cleveland, Landry led the Browns with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.

In all, Landry has racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, while recording 481 receptions — a number that puts him in a league of his own. No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons in the league.

Jarvis Landry has 481 receptions through five seasons. No other player in NFL history has had more than 426. @God_Son80 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MKc8onOlQV — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2019

Baker Mayfield Ready for Huge Year With Landry, Beckham on His Side

The Browns assembled what many are viewing as the NFL’s top wide receiver tandem when they made the trade for Beckham in the offseason.

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three-times and has plans to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.

And now playing with a young gunslinging QB like Baker Mayfield and along side another top talent like Landry, Beckham should be in for a career year.

Baker Mayfield to Odell Beckham is already heating up at Browns camppic.twitter.com/w3aJgeGy5v — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 25, 2019

Mayfield and OBJ have showed some good chemistry early on, having worked at minicamp and then again on the West Coast in advance of Mayfield’s wedding. Mayfield talked about what it’s like to have Beckham as a top target and his spectacular catch ability during his training camp press conference.