Jarvis Landry Channels Odell Beckham with Crazy Catch [WATCH]

Odell Beckham didn’t waste any time at training camp getting Cleveland Browns fans on their feet at training camp.
On the first day of practice, Beckham pulled off a pair of amazing catches, including a grab of the one-handed variety, reminding fans why the Browns pulled off the blockbuster deal to bring him to Cleveland.
But the Browns already had a Pro Bowler on the roster in Jarvis Landry, Beckham’s best friend and college teammate. Landry reminded fans that he’s still around, getting in on the spectacular catch highlight reel with a one-handed snag during Sunday’s practice.
Jarvis Landry is in a League of His Own with Browns
The Browns picked up Landry last offseason for a bargain bin price in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, where Landry had spent the first four seasons. The Browns sent a pair of draft picks — a 2018 fourth-rounder and seventh-round pick this year — for the Pro Bowl pass-catcher.
In his first year in Cleveland, Landry led the Browns with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.
In all, Landry has racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, while recording 481 receptions — a number that puts him in a league of his own. No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons in the league.
Baker Mayfield Ready for Huge Year With Landry, Beckham on His Side
The Browns assembled what many are viewing as the NFL’s top wide receiver tandem when they made the trade for Beckham in the offseason.
During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three-times and has plans to catch Jerry Rice on the all-time receiving yards list.
And now playing with a young gunslinging QB like Baker Mayfield and along side another top talent like Landry, Beckham should be in for a career year.
Mayfield and OBJ have showed some good chemistry early on, having worked at minicamp and then again on the West Coast in advance of Mayfield’s wedding. Mayfield talked about what it’s like to have Beckham as a top target and his spectacular catch ability during his training camp press conference.
“It is kind of a security blanket,” Mayfield said. “We talked about it in the spring – he is just a special individual who can do things like that.”
Beckham has also been complimentary of his new teammate, which has been a big change from his former QB, Eli Manning. Beckham was openly critical of Manning during his time in New York, voicing his displeasure with the two-time Super Bowl champ’s lack of willingness to go downfield.
“I have to get adjusted to his speed because he’s got an arm,” Beckham said of Mayfield at minicamp. “He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching him from the first day, it was like: ‘Wow, this is completely different.'”
Beckham is also pumped to get to play with Landry again after the duo starred at LSU together.
“I would take a bullet for him,” Beckham said in a GQ interview. “I hope it’d hit me in the arm, but I’d take a bullet for him.”
READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Releases the Ultimate Browns Hype Video