Odell Beckham Gets in Work With Baker Mayfield in LA

A large Cleveland Browns contingent is in California, preparing for the season with Baker Mayfield as the quarterback’s wedding nears.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end David Njoku were among those to post from the get together catching balls from Baker, but it was believed that Odell Beckham Jr. — who just wrapped up an “off-the-grid” training camp — was absent.

As Beckham points out, just because it wasn’t on Instagram doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Beckham also posted photos standing with his best buddy, Jarvis Landry, who was finally getting in some work with his QB after dealing with an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss the majority of offseason work.

Landry shared photos from the training session and a video on his Instagram story. He said it was his first time running routes in 2 1/2 months.

At minicamp, Beckham had said he and Mayfield were going to get in some work on the West Coast. He showed excitement to work with his new QB, even saying he was “giddy” to get going.

“Words don’t even really do it justice for me,’’ said Beckham. “I’m almost giddy, I feel like a little kid with the excitement that I have, seeing Baker, seeing these guys. You know we talk a lot about this offense but this defense is something special and this team is really coming together.’’

Odell Beckham Works out With the ‘Footwork King’

Last week, “The Footwork King” Rischad Whitfield showed Beckham putting in some major work.

Whitfield posted videos of Beckham refining the parts of his game related to footwork. In a post, Whitfield said he’s working with Beckham on foot-speed, quick-twitch and press releases.

“We are training at 8,000-feet above sea level as well. Some of y’all won’t understand how difficult the air is up here to breathe in and we’ve been up here training in it for two weeks! Straight Savage sh–!”

Beckham previously dropped a tip with a cryptic message on his Instagram saying he’s was going away until July 1 for what he called “boot camp.”

“Going away till July 1st,” the message read. “Don’t hit me unless it’s beyond urgent. Preciate the love always. Time to lock in! Bootcamp. See ya’ll soon.”

He seems to be locked in with his preparation for his first season in Cleveland.

