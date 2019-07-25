Damarious Randall Recruits Free Agent Mike Daniels for Browns

Damarious Randall is ready for a reunion with his old defensive buddy from Green Bay, Mike Daniels.

Daniels was shockingly cut by the Packers this week just days before training camp and is now a free agent target for the Browns, who are in need of depth a the defensive tackle position. Daniels reportedly met with the team on Thursday on the first day of training camp for the first stop of his free agency tour.

On Thursday night, Randall reminded the big man of the good times they had together.

When asked about Daniels at the opening press conference of training camp on Wednesday, general manager John Dorsey danced around the idea of adding the veteran defensive lineman.

“As of right now, Mike Daniels is the property of the Green Bay Packers,” Dorsey said. “You know my past history, I do not really like to talk about other teams’ players. He is a good football player.”

Daniels is known for his pocket-pushing abilities when healthy and would be a huge addition for the Browns, adding both experience and depth to the defensive line unit. He has totaled 225 tackles, 29 sacks and one interception in his career, but played in just 10 games last season, ending the year on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Randall is not the only person in the Browns building with links to the 30-year-old Daniels. Dorsey was the Packers’ director of football operations when Daniels was drafted in 2012 and there are others in Cleveland’s front office who have had a relationship with the big man dating back to their days in Green Bay.

The visit with the Browns ended without a contract on Thursday, as Daniels is expected to visit other teams before making his decision. If he chooses the Browns, Randall will be waiting with open arms.

Daniels Not the First Free Agent Defensive Tackle the Browns Have Pursued

Head coach Freddie Kitchens and John Dorsey have made one thing painfully clear: they want to collect as many good players as possible. The point was harped on again during their join press conference.

“My job is to get him as many good football players as I possibly can,” Dorsey said. “With the talent that this coaching staff has in terms of developing young men, I have no problem with trying to achieve that goal.”

Earlier this offseason, the Browns pursued six-time Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy, who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite some optimism throughout the process, McCoy decided instead to stay within the division, signing instead with the Carolina Panthers.

Damarious Randall’s Contract Extension

Randall came over to the Browns through a trade with the Green Bay Packers and excelled in his first full year at safety. The former Arizona State standout recorded a career-high 85 tackles and four interceptions with the Browns.

Last season, Randall played pretty far off the ball, but in Steve Wilks’ defense, he expects to be closer to the line of scrimmage, utilizing his tackling and playmaking ability.

“I don’t think I’m going to be 25-30 yards deep,” Randall said at minicamp. “I’m going to be more along the line of scrimmage … I’m going to be around the ball, making plays.”

Dorsey said he has had “a lot of good conversations” with his Randall’s agent, Dave Butz about a contract extension. Randall can become a free agent next offseason.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Releases the Ultimate Browns Hype Video

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!