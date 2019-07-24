Mike Daniels Linked to Cleveland Browns in Hilarious Way

During his opening press conference at Cleveland Browns training camp, general manager John Dorsey refused to speak on the topic of soon-to-be free agent defensive tackle Mike Daniels because the veteran was still technically property of the Green Bay Packers.

“In my past history, I really don’t like to talk about other teams’ players,” Dorsey said. “He’s a good football player.”

The internet does not follow the same standards as Dorsey.

An eager Browns fan apparently jumped the gun and decided to link Daniels to the Cleveland Browns on his Wikipedia page. The edit has since been amended.

We’ll see as the free agency process plays out if the rouge Wikipedia editor had some inside information.

Why the Cleveland Browns Will Pursue Mike Daniels

The Browns front four is stout, to say the least. With Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett leading the way, Cleveland is set to have one of the most impactful pass-rush units with Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi and Olivier Vernon also in the mix.

However, the depth behind Ogunjobi and Richardson at the tackle spots is thin. As Cleveland.com’s Jake Burns points out, the first rotational player behind the duo is Trevon Coley, whose 50.4 overall grade by Pro Football Focus was good for a 126th-place finish out of 129 qualifying defensive tackles.

Daniels — known for his pocket-pushing abilities when healthy — would be a huge addition for the Browns, adding both experience and depth to the defensive line unit. Daniels has totaled 225 tackles, 29 sacks and one interception in his career.

The team was among the contenders to sign Gerald McCoy this offseason, but the veteran chose to instead sign with the Carolina Panthers, staying within the NFC South to get a shot at his former team, the Tampa bay Buccaneers, twice a season.

Green Bay Shockingly Parts Ways with Daniels

It was reported on Wednesday that the Packers would be releasing Daniels, who has recently dealt with injuries and was due to make $8.5 million this season. The 30-year-old signed a four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in 2015.

Daniels made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2017, but the new regime in Green Bay seemingly wanted to go in another direction at the position.

“I wish him well, but we feel really, really good about the group that we have,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday. “You know with Kenny Clark, with [Tyler] Lancaster, [Dean] Lowry, Montravius Adams.[Kingsley] Keke. … We feel like we have a group in place that can get the job done.”

Last season in the first year under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, Daniels participated in just 40 percent of the snaps and missed the final six games of the year with a foot injury.

