Browns’ Star Jarvis Landry Lands Spot in NFL Top 100

Jarvis Landry has snatched a spot among the NFL’s best.

On Tuesday night Landry was announced as the No. 84 ranked player on the NFL’s Top 100 show. It is the fourth consecutive year the Cleveland Browns star has landed on the list, which is voted on by the players. Landry was ranked No. 52 last season, 42nd in 2017 and 98th in 2016.

“He doesn’t drop the ball,” defensive end Myles Garrett said on the NFL Network’s Top 100 show. “If it hits his hands, he’s going to catch it.”

“He’s a freak man,” Chargers running back Melvin Gordon added. “He’ll make plays after the catch. His moves stopping and going, cutting — he does a lot of stuff after the catch.”

Jarvis Landry Is in a League of His Own

Regardless of rank, Landry is in a league of his own in many ways.

He spent his first four season in Miami before being traded to the Browns for a pair of draft picks — a 2018 fourth-rounder and seventh-round pick this year. It was a bargain bin price for a wide receiver with elite talent and unlike anyone Cleveland currently had on its roster.

In his first year with the Browns, Landry led the team with in every major receiving category but touchdowns. He collected 976 yards and 81 catches, which were 25 more than the next closest (Antonio Callaway at 56). He also led the team with a whopping 149 targets.

In all, Landry has racked up 5,014 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, while recording 481 receptions — a number that puts him in a league of his own.

No other wide receiver in NFL history has more receptions through their first five seasons in the league.

Landry Pumped to Work With Best Friend, Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland

There are likely a few more Browns lurking lower on the list, with Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Odell Beckham Jr. all being prime candidates.

Beckham was the biggest addition to the Browns this offseason, coming over in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants. The move not only gave Mayfield one of the top wide receivers in the game to work with, but also reunited OBJ with his college teammate, Landry. The duo were standouts with LSU back in their college days.

“Jarvis is a brother of mine, and we dreamed of this moment,” Beckham said in an interview with Complex UK. “It’s just crazy that it’s actually happening. The percentage of people that make it to the NFL is less than 1%, so the chances of me playing with one of my brothers on the same team is a dream manifested, for sure.”

Landry had a similar sentiment about being reunited with his best bud. He reflected on the moment he found out the trade was happening at the introductory press conference for Beckham.