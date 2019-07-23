Odell Beckham Needs to Leave the Giants Behind for Good

Odell Beckham Jr. wants a fresh start with the Cleveland Browns, but to do that, he has to stop talking about the New York Giants.

Like a bad breakup, Beckham has slandered his former team multiple times this offseason in interviews. And while some of it is certainly warranted, Beckham has also stated that he wants to put what happened in New York firmly behind him, making his decision to speak on his former team so often puzzling.

OBJ tried to explain his position during a media session before his youth camp in Cleveland.

“The only time that I talk about it is when I get asked about it, so it’s hard. … I don’t want to talk about it, but if I get asked about it, I have to answer the question, so I’m really ready to put it all behind me. I think everybody’s moved on,” Beckham told reporters. “I’ve moved on. They’ve moved on. It’s just time. This is where I’m at. I’m at the Cleveland Browns now. This is my team, and I’m excited about that.”

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games.

Odell Beckham Rips Giants in GQ Interview

The timing of that statement is just a little strange. It came just a day after a bombshell interview with GQ dropped in which he rips his former team about trading him.

“I felt disrespected. Like, after everything I’ve done for them. This is me being honest: This team has not been good for the last six years. Period. Even the year we went to the playoffs and everyone was talking about this and that. And we went there, and I didn’t have a great playoff game. Don’t get me wrong, I had a terrible game. But I left the game with seven targets, and I’m supposed to be your number one receiver. I left the game with seven targets. We lost. They scored 40 points. It’s just all bad. I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That’s just real rap. I’m not sitting here like, ‘It’s because of me.’ But let’s just be real. That’s why we’re still getting prime-time games. I felt disrespected they weren’t even man enough to even sit me down to my face and tell me what’s going on”

If OBJ is really ready for a fresh start in Cleveland, he needs to do more than just cut his hair. Beckham needs to focus solely on the guys wearing the Orange and Brown.

Odell Beckham Taking a Conservative Approach to Expectations with Browns

Beckham has said he wants the Browns to become the new Patriots and that he wants to finish his career as the NFL’s all-time receiving yards leader. There’s even been Super Bowl chatter.

But Beckham took a new approach to setting his expectations during his media session on Tuesday, saying that he’s taking it one day at a time.

“I’m trying not to look too far ahead,” Beckham said. “I feel like in the past I’ve always come in and said ‘I want to win Super Bowls.’ Obviously that’s the goal. It’s the only reason you do this. But I really want to slow it down this time, take it day by day, week by week and see where we end up.”

