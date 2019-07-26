Kyrie Irving Hooks up Odell Beckham With Exclusive Surprise

Odell Beckham Jr. is feeling that Bikini Bottom vibe at Cleveland Browns training camp.

Beckham shared a video on his Instagram on Friday unboxing pairs of the Kyrie Irving “SpongeBob SquarePants” Collection. OBJ flips through the boxes that feature SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs and Sandy Cheeks colorways of the Kyrie 5 shoe. Both Irving and Beckham are high-profile Nike athletes.

Here’s what Nike has to say about the SpongeBob shoe.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants. Who has unmatched handles and loves ’90s TV? Kyrie Irving. Created in collaboration with Nickelodeon, the Kyrie 5 ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ washed up on shore adorned in bright yellow with brown and red accents to celebrate Kyrie’s love for one of television’s most memorable animated series and its porous protagonist. Each pair of the Kyrie 5 ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ is suited for on-court competition and off-court jellyfishing.

OBJ was thrilled to get his hands on the new kicks, tagging Irving in the post saying, “Boy went brazy.”

OBJ got his hands on the Kyrie 'SpongeBob collection' 👀🔥 (🎥: @obj) pic.twitter.com/uBcIDK1uIB — theScore (@theScore) July 26, 2019

Odell Beckham Dropped His Own Shoe This Summer

Beckham dropped his own shoe earlier this year dubbed the “Young King of the Drip,” Beckham Jr.’s Air Max 720. Beckham pulled off a similar gifting of his shoe to quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham went to Europe to promote the shoe on the “OBJ Euro Tour.” The shoes were designed by Nike Sportswear Design Director Eric Goto with input from Beckham.

“With the 720, it was the timing and the place. We wanted to explore the 720 bag, and I was really hands on with it. They were showing me certain colourways, and I’d come back with something wilder,” Beckham told Complex UK. “I knew it was gonna be a summertime shoe, so I wanted it to be a loud shoe. On a pool party, festival kinda vibe. It was a dream come true to be able to make and create the shoe and make it happen with Nike.”

Odell Beckham Embracing Fresh Start With Cleveland Browns

Beckham wasted little time impressing his new fans in Cleveland. On the first day of training camp he made two highlight-reel grabs that sparked the crowd.

“I’m blessed. God gifted me with some gifts,” Beckham said. “If it is put in the right spot, to me nothing feels like a hard catch. The harder catches are the easiest ones to be honest with you. A lot of receivers would say the same. The easy catches, you really have to focus on. I’m just happy to be out there and playing football. This the game that I love.”

Beckham praised the fans for showing him some love during the opening practice, saying he could “feel it.”

“I’m a real empath so I can feel the hunger and the want to win from these fans and that’s something we want to showcase and give to them,” he said.

Odell Beckham Eying Historic Year with Browns

Beckham told ESPN’s Josina Anderson prior to training camp that he wants to reach 100 receptions, 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns this season catching balls from Baker Mayfield. Anderson mentioned that Beckham has those numbers tattooed on his wrist.

All those stats would be career-highs, other than catches. Beckham had 101 grabs during his Pro Bowl campaign of 2016.

During his five seasons with the Giants, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games. He has made the Pro Bowl three-times but has dealt with injuries the past two seasons that have kept him out a combined 16 games.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Releases the Ultimate Browns Hype Video