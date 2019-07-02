Chiefs’ Chris Jones Continues Holdout

Training camp begins on July 24 for the Kansas City Chiefs. They are preparing to be without one of their best defensive players. Chris Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and has made it clear that he wants an extension. Kansas City drafted Jones in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was the fifth defensive tackle taken. Following the draft, Jones signed a four-year, $6 million contract with a $2.7 million signing bonus.

Jones failed to show up to Chiefs’ minicamp which means he will be fined by the team. It is unlikely that the two sides will be able to come to terms before training camp begins. If he does not sign, Jones is prepared to continue his holdout.

The defensive end had a breakout season for Kansas city in 2018. He recorded 40 tackles and 15.5 sacks, including one in 11 straight games. Jones has played all 16 games in each of his first three seasons. When Jones touches pen to paper, it is likely that he will be paid like one of the top defensive tackles in the league. Right now, the Chiefs are not prepared to offer their star as much as he is looking for. The two sides remain far a part. For Jones, the options are simple. Either sign a big contract or play out this season under the final year of a rookie contract. If this season matches last, his value will be higher than ever. At the end of the season, Jones could either take a free agency offer or sign a franchise tag to remain in Kansas City for one more year.

It would behoove the Chiefs to lock up their stud lineman before the start of the regular season, however, they have all the leverage. Kansas City could refuse to sign Jones and get one more year out of him on a rookie deal. This means that they would get a top defensive player for relatively nothing and could either cut ties or trade him for draft picks. These are not terrible options for the Chiefs to have.

This is not the end of this story. It will be an interesting one for Chiefs’ fans to keep an eye on as the season creeps closer.