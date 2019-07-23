Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo Spotted Together in Mexico

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been linked to model Olivia Culpo. McCaffrey and Culpo were spotted vacationing together in Mexico with mutual friends Tyler Gaffney and Kristen Louelle, per E News.

Neither McCaffrey or Culpo have discussed whether they are dating publicly. E News also reported that things are not serious between the two, but they have been texting frequently since they were connected by mutual friends. A source detailed to E News that the two have hit it off since they met.

Olivia and Christian planned a getaway to Cabo for a few days with their two friends Kristen and Tyler, who actually were the ones that set them up. They had met before in previous social settings, but reconnected recently. They have been texting nonstop since the beginning of last month, and this is the first vacation they have spent together. They have really hit it off and are into each other.

McCaffrey Has Been Quiet About His Dating Life Since His Career Began

McCaffrey has not been one to post pictures on social media of who he is dating. Terez Owens reported in 2017 that McCaffrey was dating Denver native Brooke Pettet.

McCaffrey was previously linked to high school sweetheart Marybeth Sant who went on to run track at Oregon while the running back played at Stanford. McCaffrey did not discuss any of these rumored relationships publicly.

Culpo Was Previously Dating NFL Wide Receiver Danny Amendola

Culpo was previously dating Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola before things ended in a very public breakup. Amendola discussed their relationship status on social media back in April, per The Big Lead.

I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. If you’re my real friend you know I’m private…Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT. The only reason I’m writing this post is because, whether I liked it or not, we lived in the public eye.

McCaffrey Spent the Offseason Getting “Way Stronger”

McCaffrey’s offseason has been more than vacations to Mexico as the running back worked on getting stronger. McCaffrey described himself as both “bigger” and “faster” in an interview with ESPN.

“I’m way stronger than I was last year,” McCaffrey told ESPN. “The faster I can get, the better as well. You can always get bigger, faster, stronger. I don’t have any choice. I have to.”

As for his status with Culpo, it remains to be seen if the two will become an item. E News reported that the relationship is far from serious at this point.

“Christian and Olivia are having a lot of fun together, but their relationship isn’t serious yet,” a source noted to E News. “They only connected less than a month ago, but definitely are having fun. Olivia has a lot of upcoming work projects and has expressed to friends that she isn’t looking for anything serious at the moment.”