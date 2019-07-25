Dez Bryant Posts Cryptic Tweets, Addresses Ezekiel Elliott Holdout, Tape

No. 3 Dallas Cowboys Record: 5-1 Last Week's Ranking: 4th Last Game: Bye Outlook: The Cowboys cruised into their bye week a cool 5-1 and leading the NFC East. Dallas hosts Philadelphia this week on Sunday Night Football. It looks like it is Dak Prescott's team for a bit longer as Tony Romo has not been 5-14thByeThe Cowboys cruised into their bye week a cool 5-1 and leading the NFC East. Dallas hosts Philadelphia this week on Sunday Night Football. It looks like it is Dak Prescott's team for a bit longer as Tony Romo has not been cleared to play . Even once Romo is completely healthy the Cowboys would be wise to keep Prescott behind center and ride the positive momentum into the playoffs. Prescott gets a bit more help this week with the return of Dez Bryant. (Getty)

Former Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Dez Bryant laid out some fascinating tweets on a post by PFT. It all relates to a “tape” that Dez Bryant calls extortion.

Pro Football Talk tweeted a link that references Cowboy’s running back Ezekiel Elliott and his contract situation. Elliott’s seat on the Cowboys’ team plane was empty today as it took off for California. Elliott has until Friday morning to arrive at the facility in Oxnard. Bryant thinks Zeke deserves to be paid what he is asking for.

Bryant’s Tweets

Extortion was the way I still see it.. it will be handle sooner than later.. things you don’t forget….BTW Zeke’s deserves every dollar he’s asking for https://t.co/QvHviHKggZ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 25, 2019

Bryant followed that up with this Tweet.

In due time brotha https://t.co/2wyVxLeYvf — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 25, 2019

Then he said this:

I know how the game go whenever it comes to the media.. drama rules the 🌎 ..you can’t a drop 1 fact about me .. I never been suspended or failed a drug test.. I’m really dropping gems but you to dumb to understand https://t.co/G0YVgEo2zy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 25, 2019

Bryant then added this about Cowboys’ wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott:

He deserves to be paid just as well as Amari….take care of the guys so they can go into the camp feeling motivated instead of having a clutter brain…then the real question come.. is this really about winning? https://t.co/CTPRnkQYfL — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 25, 2019

He continues engaging with his Twitter followers in a therapy session of sorts:

Feeling good… I just want to make sure I’m good… https://t.co/hvO0X4fise — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 25, 2019

Bryant says he’s focused on getting ready to play again:

That’s the goal.. I have to make sure I’m right… simple as that https://t.co/BowSYVuBQo — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 25, 2019

Bad Blood Between Bryant and Cowboys

Bryant was released by the Cowboys to save about $8.5 million in salary cap space. Bryant hadn’t been his All-Pro self and the team figured it was the right time to cut ties with the receiver.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Skips Flight to Camp: Update on Holdout Status

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!