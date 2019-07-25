Dez Bryant Posts Cryptic Tweets, Addresses Ezekiel Elliott Holdout, Tape

Dez Bryant Posts Cryptic Tweets, Addresses Ezekiel Elliott Holdout, Tape

Outlook: The Cowboys cruised into their bye week a cool 5-1 and leading the NFC East. Dallas hosts Philadelphia this week on Sunday Night Football. It looks like it is Dak Prescott's team for a bit longer as Tony Romo has not been cleared to play. Even once Romo is completely healthy the Cowboys would be wise to keep Prescott behind center and ride the positive momentum into the playoffs. Prescott gets a bit more help this week with the return of Dez Bryant. (Getty)

Former Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Dez Bryant laid out some fascinating tweets on a post by PFT. It all relates to a “tape” that Dez Bryant calls extortion.

Pro Football Talk tweeted a link that references Cowboy’s running back Ezekiel Elliott and his contract situation. Elliott’s seat on the Cowboys’ team plane was empty today as it took off for California. Elliott has until Friday morning to arrive at the facility in Oxnard. Bryant thinks Zeke deserves to be paid what he is asking for.

Bryant’s Tweets

Bryant followed that up with this Tweet.

Then he said this:

Bryant then added this about Cowboys’ wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott:

He continues engaging with his Twitter followers in a therapy session of sorts:

Bryant says he’s focused on getting ready to play again:

Bad Blood Between Bryant and Cowboys

Bryant was released by the Cowboys to save about $8.5 million in salary cap space. Bryant hadn’t been his All-Pro self and the team figured it was the right time to cut ties with the receiver.

