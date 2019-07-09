Cowboys Falling Behind Eagles in Latest NFC East Odds

The odds are not in the Dallas Cowboys favor to become the first repeat NFC East champ since 2004.

Odds supplied to Heavy from Bovada show that bettors are backing the Philadelphia Eagles as the favorite to win the division, with their line moving to -105 to take home the crown. The Cowboys aren’t huge underdogs, but nonetheless, the defending champs are second on the list at +140.

The odds indicate that the division is set to be a two-horse race, with both the New York Giants and Washington Redskins facing various degrees of rebuilding. The Redskins are listed at +900, while the New York Giants are a long shot at +1200. Washington hasn’t won the division since 2012, while the Giants’ last NFC East banner came in 2011 — the year they won the Super Bowl.

Last season the Eagles were installed as solid preseason favorites coming off their first Super Bowl victory at -160. The Cowboys, who opened at +250, ended up delivering a nice payout for backers.

Ezekiel Elliott Getting Early Love in MVP Race

With the offseason drama stemming from an incident in Vegas behind him, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are full steam ahead.

The NFL MVP hasn’t been awarded to a non-quarterback since 2012, when then-Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won the award. Elliott is the odds-on favorite as the next player to change that trend.

In the latest MVP odds released by Westgate SuperBook, Elliott has the best chance for a non-quarterback to take home the trophy at 60-1. He has the same odds as Jared Goff and 2015 MVP, Cam Newton.

NFL MVP up @SuperBookUSA @WestgateVegas thanks to our great NFL trade team spearheaded by NFL aficionado @llased. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/w8nwY6NGQM — John Murray (@vegasmurray) June 26, 2019

Defending MVP Patrick Mahomes leads the way on the list at 4-1. Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs star completed 66 percent of his passes and threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his first season as the full-time starter.

Green Bay quarterback and Colts QB Andrew Luck are next on the list at 8-1, followed by a bunch of other quarterbacks like Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is among the top contenders at 10-1.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 100-1 to take home the honor. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch are both 200-1.

Ezekiel Elliott Has Eyes On Another Rushing Title With Cowboys

Since he entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott has been the centerpiece of the Cowboys offense. In two of his first three seasons, Elliott has taken home the NFL rushing title. He burst onto the scene by going for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie, and did it again last year with 1,434 yards and six touchdowns.

Covers cites Elliott as the favorite to be the NFL’s top rusher at +250. This statement from Zeke’s offensive coordinator should ease the mind of anyone planning to back him.

“At the end of the day, we want to get him as many touches as we can. At the same time, you got to recognize what a 16-plus game season is,” first-year Cowboys offensive coordinator Moore told reporters. “We’ll see how it progresses (with the other RBs), but if we can get it to Zeke, we’re gonna get it to Zeke.”

When Adrian Peterson on the MVP in 2012, he broke the vaunted 2,000-yard barrier, collecting 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Vikings. Only 11 players have ever rushed for 2,000 yards and Peterson did it one-year removed from ACL surgery.

There’s not a rich history of running backs being MVPs, but once in a while they tend to outdo the quarterback crop for the NFL’s top honor. Before Peterson, LaDainian Tomlinson was the last running back to win. He did so in 2006, going back to back with fellow running back Shaun Alexander.

Follow the Heavy Dallas Cowboys page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jaylon Smith Says Cowboys Will ‘Cut Check’ When Time’s Right